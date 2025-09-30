Take a look at the numbers behind Kylian Mbappé's hat trick during Real Madrid's 5-0 win over Kairat Almaty in the Champions League. (1:03)

Kylian Mbappé insisted he "could have scored more" against Kairat Almaty after grabbing a hat trick in Real Madrid's 5-0 away win on Tuesday.

After a slow start from Madrid, Mbappé opened the scoring in the first half from the penalty spot, and added a second after half time.

The France international scored a third in the 73rd minute, before Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz also got on the scoresheet to make it two Champions League wins out of two so far for Madrid.

"A player like me, when I have five chances I should score five goals," Mbappé told Movistar. "Today, I scored three, and that's good, but I could have scored more. I'll keep working to be more clinical in front of goal."

"In this format, when you have the chance to score goals, you can't fail to do it," coach Xabi Alonso said. "We could have scored more, but it's mission accomplished for today."

The victory in Almaty, Kazakhstan, saw Madrid bounce back from their painful 5-2 LaLiga defeat to local rivals Atletico on Saturday in the Madrid derby.

"You should never forget, we can't forget what happened this weekend," Mbappé said. "This is another competition, but we have to keep thinking about what happened, and work to be better so as not to experience another night like that."

Mbappé praised Thibaut Courtois, whose long ball up field set up the forward to score his second goal, with the goalkeeper registering a rare assist.

"I don't know if he meant to do it, but it's a great pass," Mbappé said. "He made 80% of the goal and I made the other 20%."