MADRID -- Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th goal with Atlético Madrid in the team's 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Griezmann, the club's all-time leading scorer, hit the milestone goal with a shot from close range after an assist by Julián Alvarez in first-half stoppage time.
After scoring, Griezmann held up a jersey with the No. 200 and the nickname "Grizi" on the back.
The France forward also had a goal disallowed for a handball in the 67th minute.
Griezmann became Atlético's top scorer all-time when he netted against Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in January 2024 to surpass Luis Aragonés' 173 goals.
Griezmann is in his 10th season with Atlético. His first stint with the club was from 2014-19 before joining Barcelona for what were two mostly disappointing seasons. He returned to Atlético in 2021 on a one-year loan that was eventually extended.
Griezmann recently had his contract with Atlético extended until 2027.