LONDON -- Enzo Maresca has rejected any suggestion Chelsea have a discipline problem despite picking up their third red card in four matches during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Benfica.

The Blues marked their first Champions League home game with an important win as Richard Ríos' 18th-minute own goal was enough to condemn former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho to defeat on his return to Stamford Bridge.

João Pedro was introduced in the 61st-minute but was sent off deep into stoppage time after picking up a second yellow card for dangerous play after lifting a high boot in the direction of Benfica's Leandro Barreiro.

It follows dismissals for Robert Sánchez at Manchester United and Trevoh Chalobah against Brighton, while Nicolas Jackson was sent off twice late last season against both Newcastle and Flamengo.

João Pedro became the latest Chelsea player to be sent off in Tuesday's win over Benfica. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Chelsea lost all four games and Maresca joked: "At least we learned how to win the game with the red card, that was the first one. Anyway, it was just two or three minutes to play.

"I always like to see one-v-one [meetings with players]. I think [the] Newcastle and Flamengo red cards, they were for bad action. Then Sánchez [red card] is not for a bad action, it's just because he wants to defend the goal.

"Chalobah is because he wants to defend the goal. And tonight I think the second yellow card.

"João didn't even touch the other player, but the dynamic of the action is dangerous one. So for me personally, there is not any concern or any issue.

"It's just a moment that probably you need to take a different reason and avoid, for instance, Robert's after two, three minutes. Or even the other day, Brighton, 50 minutes.

"Sometimes it's better to concede the goal or the chance because then it's 11-v-11, you have 40 more minutes. So for me personally, there is not any problem behind."

Pedro will be suspended when Chelsea host Ajax on Oct. 22.