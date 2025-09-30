Steve Nicol believes Arne Slot can only rely on three players following Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League. (1:12)

Turkish club Galatasaray followed its huge victory over Liverpool on Tuesday with a simple troll aimed at the English club.

Galatasaray stunned Liverpool with a 1-0 win in the UEFA Champions League league phase. Victor Osimhen netted home a first-half penalty in a matchup in which Liverpool dominated possession (67.1% to 32.9%) and shot attempts (16-9).

But Galatasaray was able to hold on, securing its first victory of the competition. The club then proceeded to relay a simple troll aimed at Liverpool, captioning its post: "You'll never walk alone, but sometimes you walk out without points."

You'll never walk alone, but sometimes you walk out without points 🤷‍♂️#UCL pic.twitter.com/oFsyQ2xfSv — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) September 30, 2025

Since the 1960s, "You'll Never Walk Alone" by Gerry and the Pacemakers has served as Liverpool's famous anthem, sung by Kopites alike around the world. The motto appears on the top of the club's badge.

The "Shankly Gates" -- built in honor of legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly -- also feature the phrase.

Tuesday's defeat marked Liverpool's second in a row, with the club set to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.