FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano took full responsibility for the team's 5-3 defeat to Chicago Fire FC on Tuesday night at Chase Stadium and apologized to the players at halftime for his tactical approach.

"Clearly, the error in the approach was mine. I apologized [to the players] for not being able to help them in the first half, which had nothing to do with the [players], but with the idea that one of us had proposed and that didn't work," said Mascherano.

The Argentine coach reiterated that no player was at fault for the result, blaming only himself for the loss as the coaching staff planned for a possession-heavy game against the Fire.

"Obviously, it was a game where I'm clearly responsible for the approach and everything that happened to us. We planned one game, and it ended up being a completely different one. At halftime, we decided to make a change. It's a shame, as I told the players at halftime, not because of a player in particular, but because of the approach. We imagined a game where we could have possession, control of the game, and today I couldn't help them from that position. This defeat is solely my responsibility."

The result on Tuesday night drastically impacts Inter Miami's chances to clinch the 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield for a second season in a row. The team currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference table with 56 points in 31 games, trailing seven points behind leaders Philadelphia Union.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano speaks with Lionel Messi during their game against Chicago. Getty Images

The team, however, has already qualified for the 2025 MLS playoffs. After winning the Supporters' Shield in 2024, Miami lost in the first round of the playoffs to Atlanta United FC.

"We're trying to close out these matches in the best possible way and finish as high as possible on the table. Then, we're going to try to compete to win the championship. That's the reality," said Mascherano. "It's true, we've been inconsistent throughout the season, but I think we've also had many good stretches throughout the season.

"I repeat, I am first and foremost responsible, and looking ahead, I believe we are not more than anyone else, but we are also not less than anyone else. That's a reality. I believe we have more than enough arguments and tools to be able to compete against any MLS rival."

Miami returns to action on Saturday night with a home match against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium.