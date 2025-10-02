Socceroos Depth Chart: Jockeying for places ahead of USA, Canada tests

John Aloisi carried the hope of a desperate football nation on his left boot, and his decisive strike from the spot would instantly become iconic. (2:30)

Call this a sneak peak, or perhaps a dress rehearsal: the Socceroos heading to Canada and the United States in the October international window for friendlies against two of the three hosts of next year's FIFA World Cup.

Neither Montreal nor Denver, the site of the coming fixtures, will be hosting games next June, but the coming window nonetheless represents an important learning experience for the squad and the coaching and support staff. Navigating travel around the two countries needs to be accounted for, as do the conditions in the two cities -- Denver's "Mile High" nickname is quite literal -- and plotting how to best manage the squad to perform at their best amid a short turnaround and the approximately 3000km between the two venues.

More importantly, results elsewhere have conspired to see Australia drop to 25 in the FIFA world rankings so wins over the 26th-ranked Canadians and 16th-ranked Americans would also serve as a critical boost for the Socceroos' hopes of sneaking into Pot 2 of the World Cup draw later this year.

And, of course, with just three international windows remaining until Tony Popovic selects his squad for that tournament, time is of the essence for any player seeking to force his way into the coach's plans. After naming a young and inexperienced squad for September's Soccer Ashes, it stands to reason that the coach will have at least a few slots earmarked for those he wants a better look at, but the scope for experimentation isn't limitless. A-League Men players are up against it here with their season yet to kick off, while European ones are months in.

Inevitably, there's the need to put in a disclaimer that the below represents a non-exhaustive list, while Popovic is prone to a left-field selection or two. Then there's the dual nationals who haven't publicly made it known they're available for selection, leaving the likes of Cristian Volpato and Alex Robertson excluded. With that said, here's ESPN's look at what the depth of the Socceroos might look like heading into October.

Goalkeepers

Starter: Mathew Ryan

Next in line: Paul Izzo, Joe Gauci, Thomas Glover, Patrick Beach, Lawrence Thomas

In the XI: After being absent from the last window, Ryan has now had time to establish himself with Spanish side Levante, instantly becoming their first choice and helping them to two draws and a win in five games. He should be back between the posts in October.

Rising: Izzo was tapped to start both games of the Soccer Ashes and didn't do much wrong, with Popovic remarking that the keeper looked like he "belonged" on the international stage. After being absent from Randers' first game after the international break, Izzo started the next week -- keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over FC Nordsjælland.

Talking point: With Gauci in goal, Port Vale are in the midst of a three-game winning run in League One. It's good timing for the South Australian, needing to keep pace with Izzo and see off challenges from the likes of Beach and Thomas, the latter having been called up over League One keepers such as Nicholas Bilokapic and Ashley Maynard-Brewer in the past.

Left back

Starter: Jordan Bos

Next in line: Aziz Behich, Jacob Italiano, Kye Rowles, Callum Elder, Kasey Bos

In the XI: Bos was one of the Socceroos' best in September, and he has continued his exemplary form with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie. The likes of Nestory Irankunda, Mo Toure, and Adrian Segecic are getting a lot of hype right now but, at just 22 and with multiple years of international and European football already under his belt, Bos holds the mantle as Australia's best and most exciting young player.

Rising: Italiano has started every game of the Austrian Bundesliga campaign for Grazer AK, picking up two assists. Working away out of the limelight, he's continuing to prove industrious and versatile. Working against him may be that Die Roten remain winless after eight games.

Talking point: With the return of the A-League Men imminent, does Popovic bring Behich back into the squad after leaving out all domestic-based players in September? The veteran has logged some competitive minutes in the Asian Champions League Elite and one can see the logic in bringing him back in for games in Canada and the United States ahead of next year's tournament.

Center back

Starters: Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess, Milos Degenek

Next in line: Kye Rowles, Jason Geria, Hayden Matthews, Jack Iredale, Kai Trewin, Thomas Deng, Gianni Stensness

Injured: Harry Souttar

In the XI: Circati, Burgess, and Degenek started both games of the Soccer Ashes, and their continued form at both club and international level gives little reason to think there's any reason for Popovic to change beyond a desire to experiment in friendlies. Souttar is reportedly close to a return, but it speaks to the depth of the Socceroos at center back that he's going to have to fight to get back into this XI.

Rising: After a six-week injury absence, Geria has returned to Albirex Niigata's matchday squad in recent weeks; while they appear destined for relegation, his health and Popovic's trust in the defender could see him back in the squad.

Talking point: Called into camp as an injury replacement for Fran Karačić, Iredale didn't feature in either game of the Soccer Ashes. But while the 29-year-old doesn't fit the usual age profile associated with the practice, this is in keeping with Popovic's habit of sitting players in their first camp. After starting in Hibernian's 0-0 draw with Celtic over the weekend, that could mean he's in line for minutes this time around.

Right back

Starter: Lewis Miller

Next in line: Fran Karačić, Sammy Silvera, Nathaniel Atkinson, Jason Geria, Ryan Strain

In the XI: Miller's streak of starting every game of the Popovic era was broken in the first game of the Soccer Ashes, but he was back in the XI for the Auckland clash. Irregular minutes and Blackburn's poor start to the season were a concern, but he's been named in Valérien Ismaël's starting XI for Rovers' past three league games.

Rising: Karačić continues to feature regularly for Hajduk Split, and he assisted fellow Aussie Anthony Kalik in their recent 2-0 win over NK Lokomotiva. He's mounting a real challenge to Miller.

Talking point: Is Strain running out of time to press his World Cup case? The defender has the talent at least to ask the question of Popovic, but he's been an unused substitute in Dundee United's past two games after returning from injury. His inability to reliably get on the park, disappointingly, may be close to dashing his World Cup hopes.

Central midfield

Starters: Aiden O'Neill, Maximilien Balard

Next in line: Patrick Yazbek, Cameron Devlin, Connor Metcalfe, Ryan Teague, Anthony Kalik, Anthony Cáceres

Injured: Jackson Irvine

In the XI: O'Neill has been featuring regularly for club and country in recent months and, with Irvine still under a cloud, there's little reason to envision that changing for the Socceroos. After scoring on debut in Canberra and starting the follow-up fixture in Auckland, Balard should also be well-placed, but one thing potentially hurting him, and opening the door for Nashville SC regular Yazbek, is the red card he picked up against Ajax this week.

Rising: Devlin has continued to earn rave reviews with his dogged midfield play for Hearts and, if Popovic is still keen on casting the net before the World Cup, he should have as much of a case as any midfielder pushing for an opportunity. He's been included on the long list.

Talking point: Irvine returned from his long-term foot injury in St Pauli's first game after the September window, only to immediately head back to the sidelines with "muscular problems." A leader of Australian football on and off the park, the hope for the Socceroos will be that he's back playing and back in the squad before 2025 is out.

Left wing

Starter: Connor Metcalfe

Next in line: Adrian Segečić, Marco Tilio, Craig Goodwin, Sammy Silvera, Mathew Leckie

Injured: Nishan Velupillay, Riley McGree

In the XI: The novelty might have worn off for a lot of Socceroo fans with Metcalfe, moving onto other, newer toys, but the St Pauli winger has been stringing together consistent minutes and performances for Popovic, registering two assists in the Auckland win over New Zealand. With domestic seasons well underway, however, a lack of club starts could soon come back to bite in a position in which the Socceroos have some depth.

Rising: After finally escaping the vortex he'd fallen into at Celtic, Tilio has started seeing the field with Rapid Vienna after moving to the Austrian Bundesliga; he opened his account in a win over WSG Swarovski Tirol a few weeks ago. With plenty of players pressing their case (or soon to press their case in the A-League Men) and others returning from injury, Tilio will need to kick on from here.

Talking point: Despite much protesting from the commentariat, Segečić looks to have taken his absence from the field during the Soccer Ashes in stride, declaring it "a learning curve for me more than anything." The 21-year-old had cooled after his red-hot start to the season with Portsmouth, but he continues to start for John Mousinho and scored the equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Watford on Wednesday. He'll likely get another camp before Popovic names his World Cup squad.

Right wing

Nestory Irankunda's Watford have slipped to 16th in the Championship. Warren Little/Getty Images

Starter: Martin Boyle

Next in line: Nestory Irankunda, Ajdin Hrustić, Nicolas Milanovic

Injured: Jed Drew

In the XI: Irankunda and Hrustic are both mounting a serious challenge, but Boyle continues to play regularly in Scotland. Given Popovic's previous statements on dependability and consistency, Boyle's reliable professionalism and performances in green-and-gold mean he likely has the edge for now. But it's good competition.

Rising: Back in his happy hunting grounds of Heracles Almelo, Hrustić has settled into life in the Eredivisie and has started his side's past four league games. Bas Sibum's side aren't going well on a collective level, sitting bottom of the league, but Hrustić did provide an assist as they picked up their first points of the campaign in a 3-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam over the weekend.

Talking point: Irankunda is experiencing the ups and downs of Championship life with Watford -- subbed off after just 35 minutes, to his visceral frustration, in their draw with Pompey on Wednesday -- but Hornets fans continue to speak highly of his talent and game-breaking ability even during the dips. He's yet to score from open play at Vicarage Road, which Popovic wants to see, but plugging away and not letting his work rate slip during tough periods is also something that will endear him to the Socceroos coach.

Striker