Every time Man United's Ruben Amorim has talked about his job

While it would appear that he retains the backing of the board for the time being, it's no secret that Ruben Amorim is a man who is attempting to operate under considerable, and rapidly mounting pressure at Manchester United.

Wildly inconsistent performances and results have left Amorim's misfits wallowing in 14th place in the Premier League table after six games, with just a three-point buffer between themselves and the relegation zone. United's near-absurd inconsistency has seen them fail to win two consecutive games across any competition under Amorim, while also spending just two gameweeks in the top half of the table since the 40-year-old took the helm in November 2024.

The recent 3-1 defeat to Brentford was the 17th league loss of Amorim's 33-game stint at United, during which the team has accrued just 34 points, This pegs the Portuguese coach's league win rate at a mere 27.3%, which is considerably lower than the worst previously mustered by any permanent United manager in the Premier League era (the 50% of David Moyes).

The sight of Amorim deep in despondent rumination, hunched on the touchline with his head clutched in his hands, has almost come to define his tenure, with a staunch refusal to yield over his tactical ideals leaving United looking no better in 2025-26 than they did last season.

While he remains in situ for now, the strain is definitely reaching fever pitch despite the fact that it feels like Amorim has been fielding questions about his job security for almost as long as he's been in charge at Old Trafford.

Initially hired following the abrupt departure of Erik ten Hag, Amorim's responses have oscillated between gritty determination, utter despair, and what appear to be outright pleas to be sacked on the spot.

Nov. 24, 2024

Rather than a rallying call, Amorim chose to kick things off by openly warning Manchester United fans that there would be plenty more hardship to come after overseeing his debut game in charge, a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.

"We are going to suffer for a long period. We will try to win games but this will take time. I know it is frustrating for the fans but we are changing so much in this moment with a lot of games."

Dec. 6, 2024

Amorim had more motivational gold for his players ahead of what proved to be a 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

"[Manchester United] are a massive club, but we are not a massive team. We know it, so not a problem to say it."

Dec. 19, 2024

Adrenaline was obviously in short supply for Amorim, who had barely been in the job for a month when a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal (which had seen United battle back from 3-0 down) left him feeling numb.

"I will think about that [what I have learned] tomorrow. Tonight I don't feel anything. There is nothing I can say to you."

Dec. 22, 2024

Grim realisation at the enormity of his task had obviously begun to set in after United were booed off by their own fans following a dismal 3-0 home defeat to AFC Bournemouth -- their third loss in four Premier League games. Thankfully, there was still room for plenty of understatement.

"In this moment, everything is so hard."

Dec. 30, 2024

United then swiftly lost their fourth game on the trot after falling to a 2-0 home defeat against Newcastle United, a result that left them three points above the relegation zone at the turn of the year. It was also the first time a United side had lost three straight home games in almost half a century. Embarrassing scenes indeed.

"That is really clear [United are being dragged into a relegation battle] so we have to fight. "It is also my fault. The team is not improving. We are a little bit lost in this moment and it is a bit embarrassing to be Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games."

Jan. 19, 2025

The risible run continued into the New Year with a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion -- United's fourth loss in five home league games. Amorim had taken just 11 points from 11 games.

Speaking after the match, the Portuguese coach made the curious decision to join the chorus of derision being aimed at his rudderless team.

"In [the past] 10 games in Premier League, we won two. Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. "We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that. "We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [the media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that."

April 1, 2025

With April Fool's puns aplenty, United lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest as they continued to flounder in 13th place. With eight league games left of the season and nothing much left to play for, Amorim once again speculated that time might be against him.

"In Manchester United, you don't have the time. I will not have the time. We have to get it right fast. In here, the pressure is too big sometimes."

May 11, 2025

Amorim's side duly signed off the season by losing six of their last nine league games, including an embarrassing 2-0 home defeat against West Ham United, who themselves were winless in eight.

Again, the coach bore the brunt.

"We are not scared of losing a game as Manchester United. We don't have that fear anymore and that is the most dangerous thing that a big club can have. "I think it's a concern. It's not the players fault. It's my fault, I'm responsible."

May 21, 2025

Of course, while the league might have been a write-off, United still had a chance to salvage something from their season by emerging victorious in the UEFA Europa League.

After comprehensively seeing off Athletic Club across two legs in the semis, the bubble was quickly burst by the 1-0 defeat suffered against fellow Premier League stragglers Tottenham in the final.

Speaking in the aftermath, Amorim admitted he would be happy to step aside "without compensation" if the club decided to fire him there and then.

"If the board and the fans feel I'm not the right guy, I will go in the next day without any conversation about compensation, but I will not quit. "I'm really confident about my job and, as you can see, I will not change anything in the way I do things."

Aug. 27, 2025

United succumbed to their first loss against a fourth-tier team in their 147-year history when they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town of League Two in truly embarrassing circumstances.

On what proved to be a meme-heavy night for Amorim, the dispirited Portuguese coach appeared to hint that his players had now completely downed tools.

"I felt my players spoke really loud today about what they want. Something has to change, and you're not going to change 22 players again."

Aug. 29, 2025

Having failed to secure a win in his first two games of the 2025-26 season, Amorim once again remained pointedly non-committal over his immediate future while speaking ahead of United's third game of the season, even openly admitting that he had entertained the thought of resigning.

"That is my idea [to continue as United boss] but I'm not going to promise you nothing [about] what the future will be. "Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years, sometimes I love to be with my players, sometimes I don't want to be with them."

Sept. 19, 2025

With rumours continuing to swirl, Amorim was able to crack a joke after it was reported that United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe had flown in to Carrington for talks. However, the gag certainly had the air of gallows humour about it.

When asked what was discussed during his meeting with Ratcliffe, the United coach was ready with a quip.

"New contract, he was offering me a new contract!"

Amorim was then grilled on his dogmatic commitment to his preferred (and much-maligned) 3-4-2-1 formation despite it becoming increasingly clear that his United side are struggling to make it work on any form of concise, coherent level.

"Not even the Pope could make me change my formation."

Sept. 26, 2025

Addressing the inconsistency of his side after beating big-name rivals Chelsea, Amorim seemed to suggest that he had no idea how United would fare against Brentford and that he was simply going to approach the game like it was his last.

"To be honest, I have an idea [which version will turn up], but I don't know how it's going to be and I'm the manager of the team. "The best way of dealing with that is approaching every game like it's the last one."

Sept. 27, 2025

Man United would go on to lose 3-1 against the Bees but, undeterred, Amorim maintained that he was "not concerned" about his job amid renewed calls for a change of personnel in the Old Trafford dugout.