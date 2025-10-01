Transfer rumors, news: Bayern's Olise eyed by Premier League clubs

Thomas Hitzlsperger praises Harry Kane's impact at Bayern Munich as he reaches 100 goals for the club. (1:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is being targeted for a return to the Premier League, while both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are monitoring Kobbie Mainoo's situation at Manchester United Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Barcelona's Deco: No pressure to sign Rashford

- Bayern chief: Ready to talk 'next steps' with Kane

- Rooney: 'No faith' in Amorim; owners need to act

After leaving Crystal Palace to join Bayern Munich, could Michael Olise return to the Premier League? S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Clubs in the Premier League are interested in Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, according to Bild. It is reported that the 23-year-old is being tracked by clubs in England, who would be willing to propose an offer to the Bundesliga champions worth €100 million to secure him. Olise, previously linked with Liverpool as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, scored his fourth goal of the season on Tuesday during the 5-1 Champions League victory over Pafos.

- Multiple clubs in Europe are monitoring the situation of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, the Daily Mail reports. Napoli are reportedly one of the sides linked with the 20-year-old England international, and there is belief that he was keen to join them on loan in the summer to join up with former United teammate Scott McTominay. However, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are now tracking him, with plans to enter the race for his signature if he doesn't begin to earn more regular playing time at Old Trafford.

- Chelsea have dismissed interest from Real Madrid in midfielders Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo, Football Insider reports. The Blues are said to be unwilling to listen to any offers for either of their two holding midfielders, who have caught the attention of scouts from Los Blancos, with both viewed as key parts of the club's long-term project. Caicedo, 23, remains contracted at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2031, while 24-year-old Fernández's is due to expire the following year. Both started in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Benfica.

- A new enquiry has been made by Bayern Munich on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Corriere dello Sport. Initial talks have been held by the Bundesliga champions, who are planning to meet with the 25-year-old Serbia international's representatives to discuss a switch to the Allianz Arena. The Bianconeri aren't expected to part ways with him in January, which will see the race for him gather pace next summer. Vlahovic has recently been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United.

- Scouts from Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, TEAMtalk reports. The Premier League side are believed to have started the initial "groundwork" amid plans to sign a long-term solution up front, with the 24-year-old one of the latest names to be placed on their shortlist. Aghehowa, previously linked with Newcastle in the summer, has scored five goals in six league matches so far this season, and he has been capped twice by Spain at senior international level.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:40 Ogden: Man United are reaching the tipping point with Ruben Amorim Rob Dawson and Mark Ogden assess Ruben Amorim's future at Manchester United.

OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona remain "open" to signing on-loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal. (Telegraph)

- AC Milan are keen for USMNT winger Christian Pulisic to sign a contract extension, with his current deal expiring next summer. (Calciomercato)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Barcelona will take time before making a decision on whether to sign defender Andreas Christensen to a new deal. (Marca)

- Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move for Brentford and Republic of Ireland international defender Nathan Collins. (TBR Football)

- Juventus and several clubs in Europe are interested in Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who they regard as similar in style to AC Milan's Adrien Rabiot. (Tuttosport)

- Real Betis are prepared to offer Spanish midfielder Isco a one-year contract extension to remain at the club until June 2028. (Estadio Deportivo)

- Villarreal are keeping tabs on the situation of Strasbourg midfielder Valentin Barco. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Celtic are keen to keep hold of forward Daizen Maeda in the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

- There are concerns among the Manchester United hierarchy that head coach Ruben Amorim could resign. (The i Paper)

- No talks have taken place between former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and Al Ittihad despite reports. (Fabrizio Romano)

- There are no current plans by Chelsea to part ways with manager Enzo Maresca. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bournemouth are set to "ramp up" discussions over a new contract with manager Andoni Iraola amid interest from Manchester United. (talkSPORT)