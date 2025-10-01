Open Extended Reactions

Mary Fowler has signed a contract extension with Manchester City, keeping her at the club until 2027.

The 22-year-old Australia forward joined City in 2022 from French club Montpellier and has become a key member of the side, earning a place in the Women's Super League team of the season for 2024-25.

Her campaign was cut short in April by an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, but the new deal emphasises City's belief in her as one of their stars for the long term.

Mary Fowler will remain at Manchester City until at least 2027. Nathan Stirk - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"City has felt like home for me for quite a while now so to continue this journey with them, I'm really proud to do that," Fowler told the club's official website.

"Enjoying my football is a big part of me playing well and City has created an environment where I can flourish."

Fowler has 64 caps for the Matildas, helping them reach the World Cup semifinals in 2023.

