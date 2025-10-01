Craig Burley reacts to Atlético Madrid's 5-1 win vs. Frankfurt in the Champions League following their 5-2 Madrid derby victory. (1:11)

Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez told ESPN that people will always talk amid renewed links with Barcelona, and insisted that he is unaffected by the rumours.

Álvarez, 25, scored one and set up two as Atlético beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, taking his tally to six goals in his last three appearances.

Those performances have seen reports of interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Barça, resurface.

"Look, I'm very calm about it all," he told ESPN after the emphatic win over Frankfurt at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

"People always talk. Last year, there was a lot of talk as well, but the season is just starting and my focus is on getting better every day, doing my best for the club, helping my teammates and winning here.

"That's all I'm thinking about. What people say on social media is irrelevant."

Álvarez, an £82 million ($110m) signing from Manchester City in 2024, netted 29 times in all competitions in his first season at Atlético and has stepped up another level this year.

The Argentina international struck a hat-trick against Rayo Vallecano last week and then scored two more in the impressive 5-2 derby win against Real Madrid last weekend, but coach Diego Simeone is not concerned about losing him.

Julián Álvarez netted 29 goals in all competitions in his first season at Atlético. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

"I'm not worried because we're thinking about the team and it's a situation involving the club and the player," Simeone told ESPN.

"We need to think about what's happening with the team. Julián is an extraordinary player. He is committed to the team, he is committed to the club, he is giving his all, obviously, and we are delighted to have him with us.

"We have to take good care of him so that he stays with us for many years to come."

Teammate Giuliano Simeone echoed those comments.

"That's the future, that's another matter," the younger Simeone told ESPN when asked about Álvarez drawing interest from other clubs.

"Today we're here enjoying the Champions League, enjoying tonight's victory. And honestly, I'm happy for him because he's happy at Atlético Madrid.

"He is an exceptional player and a top professional. I think, sits at the very, very, very top tables. I'm so proud of him, because he deserves it. He works hard and he is so consistent. I'm very happy for him."