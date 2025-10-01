Open Extended Reactions

Ange Postecoglou has said Nottingham Forest are "dominating in every aspect" but not winning as he searches for his first victory since joining the club.

Postecoglou took over from Nuno Espírito Santo earlier this month and has so far lost three of his five matches against Arsenal and Sunderland in the Premier League and Swansea in the Carabao Cup.

Forest have also drawn at Burnley in the league and Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League.

Ahead of his side's second Europa League match at home to Midtjylland on Thursday, Postecoglou insisted he was not worried about results.

Ange Postecoglou is still waiting for his first win as Nottingham Forest manager. Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

"I think it [a win] would be helpful, but for me it's about the players," Postecoglou told his pre-match news conference.

"They've embraced what we are trying to do. Since I've come in we are doing things differently, and the players have bought into it.

- As Pogba nears return, City offer glimpse of what might've been

- Barcelona-PSG will thrill the whole world, except for Luis Enrique

- Chelsea beat Benfica, but Maresca far from Mourinho's legacy

"But I want them to get the rewards for it a well. They are working awfully hard, in every physical metric we have they are producing their best performances.

"We are creating more chances than the opposition, dominating in every aspect, but we aren't winning.

"We want the players to feel the reward of that, because it accelerates growth and belief. It's not about going away from what we've been doing, that's for sure."

Postecoglou said key centre-back Murillo should be fit to play on Thursday after he sustained a thigh injury against Arsenal.