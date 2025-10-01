October 2025 NWSL games: ESPN schedule, how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

As the 2025 NWSL season winds down and the path to the championship (Nov. 22 in San Jose, California) begins to take shape, ESPN will broadcast key matchups that could go a long way in deciding who will be the champs. Will the Orlando Pride repeat or will another club rise to the top? Check out the NWSL matches available on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms in October below:

*All times Eastern

Sunday, Oct. 5

Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC - 1 p.m. on ESPN

Oct. 12

Angel City FC vs. Houston Dash - 5 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Oct. 19

Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC - 5 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Disney+

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch every match in the ESPN App and in the NWSL streaming hub.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.