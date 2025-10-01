Open Extended Reactions

BARCELONA, Spain -- As early statements in the UEFA Champions League go, Paris Saint-Germain delivered a pretty big one by beating Barcelona 2-1 on Wednesday -- especially considering they were without their stellar front three of Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia through injury.

The stage was set for Lamine Yamal, who finished second to Dembélé in the Ballon d'Or last week, to make it all about him at the Olympic Stadium. He certainly had his moments, and his battle with left back Nuno Mendes was a constant source of fascination. But once again, it was the team ethos of Luis Enrique's PSG that shone through in the end -- just as it did as they won the competition last season.

Ferran Torres gave Barça the lead in an enthralling first half, but Senny Mayulu drew PSG level before halftime, and the French side was far superior after the break. Barça manager Hansi Flick surprisingly paired Eric García and Pau Cubarsí at center back, and at times they were pulled around by PSG's makeshift attack of Mayulu, Bradley Barcola and 17-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye. Given the energy PSG showed late on, there was more resignation than surprise from the home fans when Gonçalo Ramos buried a 90th-minute winner.

The stadium emptied pretty quickly after that, except for the 3,000 traveling French fans, who celebrated long after the final whistle as their players partied in front of them. Given the circumstances and the quality of opposition, this was a win that will breed confidence in the European champions -- if that is needed -- in the absence of not just Dembélé, Doué and Kvaratskhelia, but also center back Marquinhos.

Barça were also missing players due to injury. Goalkeeper Joan García, Raphinha, Gavi and Fermín López were the biggest absentees. But this had still felt like an opportunity for them to make their own statement, at home, against the holders of the competition. Midfielder Pedri had said before the fixture he believes Barça, beaten in the semifinals last year, are the best team in Europe. A victory here might not have proven that, but it would have been another step forward for the Flick project. Instead, it was PSG's night, and you would forgive them feeling an air of invincibility given how well they played in the second half.

"We've seen an excellent game," Luis Enrique said. "When you see two teams who don't kick each other, who go out to play and to do damage with the ball, you get a really good spectacle. They were better until their goal. We recovered well. We were better in the second half."

The night started well for Barça. Inside the opening two minutes, Yamal produced one of the best dribbles you will see this season. Somehow keeping the ball from going out, he raced into the PSG half, beating several players before feeding Torres, who missed. The clip of the run will no doubt be reproduced millions of times on social media.

Then with the outside of his boot, Yamal set Torres up again, but Torres' shot was cleared off the line this time. He wasn't to miss for a third time, turning home inside the box after being fed by the lively Marcus Rashford.

Nuno Mendes (right) and PSG overcame injuries and an early deficit to defeat Lamine Yamal and hosts Barcelona. David Ramos/Getty Images

PSG threatened at set pieces but weren't making too many inroads. It became about Mendes and Yamal -- in every sense. PSG captain Achraf Hakimi said before the game "the best left back in the world" will be capable of stopping Yamal, as he had done when the two met in the UEFA Nations League final for their countries earlier this year.

We never got to enjoy the full spectacle last time Barça and PSG met back in April 2024, though. Yamal created the first goal before Ronald Araújo was sent off. Mendes could not stop him, but his coach at the time, Xavi Hernández did, taking him off to add another defender. PSG went on to win the tie.

On Wednesday, Mendes managed to bundle Yamal off the ball in the box when it looked like the star attacker might have escaped, and the Portuguese fullback then showed off his own attacking capabilities. He was cynically fouled by Frenkie de Jong on one driving run forward, then on another moments later, he set up Mayulu for the leveler. Cubarsí won't want to see the replay of his ill-timed challenge on the young PSG striker, which opened up his path to goal all too easily.

Just before halftime, Mendes fouled Yamal and was booked. Shortly after, he fouled him again. He was walking a tightrope, but luckily, with PSG the better side after the break, he didn't have too much defending to do. However, as a tiring Barça eventually broke forward after the hour, he brought Yamal down on the edge of the box. To the anger of the home fans, he avoided a second caution. Luis Enrique quickly reacted, bringing Lucas Hernández on and getting Mendes away from Yamal.

That came in the middle of Barça's best spell in the second half. Dani Olmo also had a shot cleared off the line, but as the game aged, and both teams would have been forgiven for accepting a point, it was PSG who looked the more likely winners.

"They had more of the ball," Barça defender Eric García conceded. "We didn't press as well as in the first half and when you're chasing the ball, you tire quicker. They had chances."

Lee Kang-in hit the post and Mendes headed straight at Wojciech Szczęsny in the final 10 minutes. It looked like the points would be shared, but captain Achraf Hakimi found room on the right, picked out Ramos in the box and the Portuguese forward fired home.

It brought the curtains down on an action-packed night in Barcelona. You wouldn't be surprised if these two teams meet again later in the competition.