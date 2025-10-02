UCL stats: Mbappe joins Ronaldo, Messi with 60; Haaland's 52 overtakes Henry; De Bruyne goes past Zidane, Iniesta

Open Extended Reactions

Round 2 of the UEFA Champions League saw its fair share of surprises with Galatasaray stunning Liverpool with a 1-0 win and Bodo/Glimt earning a draw at home against Tottenham. Late goals saw Barcelona lose to PSG at home, while Manchester City and Juventus dropped points. Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal all picked up victories as they veered towards the top of the table.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

3 and 4

With three goals against Kairat Almaty, Kylian Mbappé tied Filippo Inzaghi for the most UCL hat-tricks scored away from home (3). Mbappé is level with Karim Benzema on 4 career UCL hat-tricks, only Cristiano Ronaldo (8), Lionel Messi (8), and Robert Lewandowski (6) have more.

60

Mbappé also scored his 60th career UCL goal against Kairat Almaty. Aged 26 year and 284 days, he's the second-youngest player to score 60 career UCL goals after Lionel Messi (26y, 86d). There have only been three men to score their sixtieth UCL goal before turning thirty (Cristiano Ronaldo - 29y, 21d).

Kylian Mbappé's hat trick moved him into 6th all-time in Champions League goals �� He would need 81 more goals to pass Cristiano for most all-time �� pic.twitter.com/LzgETn5dQw - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 1, 2025

1

Thibaut Courtois became only the second Real Madrid goalkeeper to earn an assist in UEFA Champions League history. Santiago Cañizares first did it against Olympiacos in October 1997. Courtois also made an assist while playing for Chelsea in 2017, now becoming only the third goalkeeper ever in UCL history to have multiple assists (Bayern Munich's Oliver Kahn and Deportivo La Coruña's Molina).

3

PSG have now come back to win three away games against Barcelona (2021 Ro16, 2024 QF), which is the most by one team over a single opponent in UEFA Champions League history. PSG also became the first team to win three consecutive away games against Barcelona in UEFA competitions.

45

Barcelona have scored in their last 45 consecutive games, a club record. The previous run of 44 consecutive games with a goal was achieved between 1942-44.

5

In the club's history, Barcelona have only lost five games after leading at home in the UEFA Champions League.

4

Gonçalo Ramos scored PSG's winner against Barcelona in the 90th minute, with 4 of his 5 UCL goals coming as a substitute. Ramos leads the UCL with 4 goals coming off the bench since the start of last season.

6

Marcus Rashford has 6 goal contributions in his last 6 matches in all competitions with Barcelona (4A, 2G).

3

The Rasmus Hojlund x Kevin de Bruyne show saw Napoli end a 3-game winless run in the UCL, the club's longest streak since 2017.

3 and 15

Rasmus Højlund scored his third career brace in UCL, having only played 8 games in the UCL (since 2023-24). Højlund also has 15 career goals in UEFA competitions (UCL, UEL, UECL). Since he made his debut in European football in 2021-22, only Florian Wirtz (16) has more goals in that span among players 22 year or younger.

27

With his two assists against Sporting, Kevin De Bruyne reached 27 assists in his UEFA Champions League career, overtaking the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Andrés Iniesta on the all-time UCL assists lists. He's now tied with Raúl González and Karim Benzema.

4 and 8

Kevin de Bruyne brought up his fourth career UCL game with multiple assists (first since 2023 vs Real Madrid). Since the start of 2020, that is tied with Angel di María for the most by any player. De Bruyne also ended a run of 8 UCL games without a goal or assist.

8 and 10

Bukayo Saka has made 8 goal contributions in his last 7 UCL matches (6 goals, 2 assists). It was also his 10th career UCL goal, but his first as a substitute.

Victor Osimhen now has the most-ever goals scored by a Nigerian in the Champions League ���� pic.twitter.com/eyXFmGnHG7 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 30, 2025

52

Erling Haaland scored the 52nd UCL goal of his career, going past Thierry Henry (50) on the all-time list. Only eight players have more goals, with Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (129) topping the list.

29 and 17

Erling Haaland scored his 29th UCL goal for Manchester City, 1 shy of becoming the second player with 30+ UCL goals in club history (Sergio Agüero, 36). It was also Haaland's 17th multi-goal game in the UCL, overtaking Robert Lewandowski (16) for most such games in the UCL since Haaland made his debut in the competition in 2019-20.

8

Haaland also scored for the eighth consecutive game (club and country) - now tied for the longest streak of his career (also 8 in 2022 and 2021).

3

Man City have conceded 3 stoppage-time goals in the last 3 UCL seasons, tied for the most by any club.

5

Bayern Munich scored 5 goals in a game for the 29th time in the UEFA Champions League, four more such games than any other club in the competition (Barcelona 25, Real Madrid 24).

44

Harry Kane overtook Neymar (43) on the all-time UCL scorers list - he is currently tied in 15th place with Didier Drogba (44). Kane's 22 UCL goals for Bayern are already the fifth-most in club history,

200

Antoine Griezmann became the first Atlético Madrid player ever to score 200 goals in all competitions (454 matches).

6

Julián Álvarez has scored 6 goals in his last 3 games in all competitions after scoring once in his first 6 games this season. The 6 goals in 3 games are his most in a 3-game span since moving to Europe in 2022.

24

Chelsea's starting XI average age vs Benfica was exactly 24 years, their youngest for a UCL match in club history.

5

Karim Adeyemi starred in Borussia Dortmund's 4-1 win over Athletic Club, making it the fifth consecutive match with a goal contribution in all competitions (3 goals, 3 assists in span), his longest streak with the club.

1

Gorka Guruzeta scored Athletic Club's first goal in the UCL since Dec. 2014 (Markel Susaeta vs BATE Borisov).

0/6

Athletic Club haven't won a single game without Nico Williams playing this season [0-1-5 (W-D-L)], while they have won all three games he has featured in.

4

Newcastle United's 4-0 win over Union St. Gilloise was the club's largest margin of victory in the UEFA Champions League.

1

Bodø/Glimt (0-2-0 W-D-L) are the first Scandinavian club to avoid defeat in their first two UEFA Champions League games.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.