John Aloisi carried the hope of a desperate football nation on his left boot, and his decisive strike from the spot would instantly become iconic. (2:30)

Open Extended Reactions

The exodus of high-ranking executives at Football Australia shows no sign of stopping with chief financial officer Caroline Veitch resigning from the cash-strapped federation a little over a year in the job.

Veitch, who only joined Football Australia in June 2024, will finish later this year after the game's governing body declared a $8.55 million loss in its annual report.

While on face value Veitch's exit may appear insignificant, it is the latest in a string of departures of powerful and experienced Football Australia staff over the last year.

The highest profile of which was the resignation in May of chief executive James Johnson.

- Football Australia's Game of Thrones: Picking Johnson's heir

- Socceroos Depth Chart: Jockeying for places ahead of USA, Canada tests

- Lordanic: Matildas' Fowler makes runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Johnson has yet to be replaced with chair Anter Isaac promising Football Australia would undertake a "global search" to find a replacement. Former Matildas star Heather Garriock has been installed as an interim chief executive, but no candidates have yet to emerge to take the role on a permanent basis.

Whoever does become Johnson's long-term replacement will have a lot of issues to fix, as well as dealing with a mass exodus of staff from Football Australia in the last 12 months.

Among them were marketing and communications boss Peter Filopoulos, who ESPN revealed was moved on in September and suffered the humiliation of having his surname misspelt in an all-staff email sent by Garriock that announced his departure. Filopoulos' media team has almost entirely left Football Australia, including the media managers of both the Socceroos and the Matildas.