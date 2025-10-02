Chelsea vs Liverpool: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool and Chelsea will both aim to get back to winning ways when they face each other in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool will travel to London after suffering a defeat to Crystal Palace last week, and again in the Champions League against Galatasaray this Tuesday. However, Arne Slot's team is still leading the league, having won five out of their six matches. Meanwhile, Chelsea are down in eighth with just eight points having lost their last match, against Brighton.

So far this season, both teams have been struggling to play at their best consistently. Chelsea and Liverpool have brought in new players who are still trying to settle down and adjust to the respective styles and formations.

Chelsea are already going through a few injury issues with the likes of Cole Palmer, Liam Delap and Levi Colwill suffering major injuries. However, Trevoh Chalobah will miss the match against Liverpool due to his suspension after getting a red card against Brighton.

Liverpool will miss their key player in goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he limped out of the match against Galatasaray. Another concern is the form of big-signing Florian Wirtz who has failed to make any impact so far which could lead to Slot starting him from the bench on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports in the U.K., Peacock in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, October 4, 5:30 p.m. BST (12:30 p.m. ET; 10 p.m. IST and 03:30 a.m. 5, AEDT).

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Craig Pawson

Team news:

Liverpool

Giovanni Leoni, D: ACL injury, OUT

Alisson Becker, GK: Hamstring injury, OUT

Hugo Ekitike, F: Injury, DOUBT

Chelsea

Andrey Santos, M: knock, OUT

Trevor Chalobah, D: Suspended, OUT

Cole Palmer, F: groin, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

Dário Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Liam Delap, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr

Tosin Adarabioyo, D: calf, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

Expected Lineups:

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

GK: Robert Sánchez

RB: Reese James | CB: Josh Acheampong | CB: Benoît Badiashile | LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Romeo Lavia | CM: Moises Caicedo

RW: Estêvão | CAM: Enzo Fernández| LW: Pedro Neto

CF: Joao Pedro

Liverpool (4-3-3)

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili

RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konaté | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Alexis Mac Allister

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Alexander Isak | LW: Cody Gakpo

Stats:

Liverpool are winless in their last four Premier League games at Stamford Bridge (D3, L1).

Chelsea have lost four of their last five home league matches against the reigning champions (D1, L4).

Liverpool will look to avoid losing consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since April 2023. They have lost their last three in London, their worst losing streak in the capital since between October 2009 and November 2010 (four defeats).

Liverpool's Alexander Isak has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have suffered consecutive league defeats for just a third time under Enzo Maresca. They have not lost three league games in a row since losing four on the bounce in April-May 2023 under Frank Lampard.

Latest news and analysis:

- Liverpool rue Alisson, Ekitike injuries in costly defeat

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has confirmed goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss this weekend's clash with Chelsea after sustaining an injury in his team's 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray.

- Chelsea beat Benfica, but Maresca far from Mourinho's legacy

Jose Mourinho suggested there are many Chelsea managers who live in his shadow, and Chelsea's unconvincing 1-0 win over Benfica offered a reminder of the work Enzo Maresca still must do to earn the same level of infatuation.

- Liverpool playing 'basketball,' don't look like 'top team' - Carragher

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has likened his former side to a basketball team and said that head coach Arne Slot needs to "really earn his money" to fix the teething issues at Anfield this season.

- Chelsea's Maresca: No concern despite 3rd red card in 4 games

Enzo Maresca has rejected any suggestion Chelsea have a discipline problem despite picking up their third red card in four matches during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Benfica.