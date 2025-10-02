Chelsea vs Liverpool: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Liverpool and Chelsea will both aim to get back to winning ways when they face each other in the Premier League on Saturday.
Liverpool will travel to London after suffering a defeat to Crystal Palace last week, and again in the Champions League against Galatasaray this Tuesday. However, Arne Slot's team is still leading the league, having won five out of their six matches. Meanwhile, Chelsea are down in eighth with just eight points having lost their last match, against Brighton.
So far this season, both teams have been struggling to play at their best consistently. Chelsea and Liverpool have brought in new players who are still trying to settle down and adjust to the respective styles and formations.
Chelsea are already going through a few injury issues with the likes of Cole Palmer, Liam Delap and Levi Colwill suffering major injuries. However, Trevoh Chalobah will miss the match against Liverpool due to his suspension after getting a red card against Brighton.
Liverpool will miss their key player in goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he limped out of the match against Galatasaray. Another concern is the form of big-signing Florian Wirtz who has failed to make any impact so far which could lead to Slot starting him from the bench on Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
How to watch:
The match will be shown on Sky Sports in the U.K., Peacock in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Saturday, October 4, 5:30 p.m. BST (12:30 p.m. ET; 10 p.m. IST and 03:30 a.m. 5, AEDT).
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Referee: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Craig Pawson
Team news:
Liverpool
Giovanni Leoni, D: ACL injury, OUT
Alisson Becker, GK: Hamstring injury, OUT
Hugo Ekitike, F: Injury, DOUBT
Chelsea
Andrey Santos, M: knock, OUT
Trevor Chalobah, D: Suspended, OUT
Cole Palmer, F: groin, OUT, est. return mid-Oct
Dário Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Nov
Liam Delap, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Nov
Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr
Tosin Adarabioyo, D: calf, OUT, est. return mid-Oct
Expected Lineups:
Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez
RB: Reese James | CB: Josh Acheampong | CB: Benoît Badiashile | LB: Marc Cucurella
CM: Romeo Lavia | CM: Moises Caicedo
RW: Estêvão | CAM: Enzo Fernández| LW: Pedro Neto
CF: Joao Pedro
Liverpool (4-3-3)
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili
RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konaté | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson
CM: Dominik Szoboszlai | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Alexis Mac Allister
RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Alexander Isak | LW: Cody Gakpo
Stats:
Liverpool are winless in their last four Premier League games at Stamford Bridge (D3, L1).
Chelsea have lost four of their last five home league matches against the reigning champions (D1, L4).
Liverpool will look to avoid losing consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since April 2023. They have lost their last three in London, their worst losing streak in the capital since between October 2009 and November 2010 (four defeats).
Liverpool's Alexander Isak has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have suffered consecutive league defeats for just a third time under Enzo Maresca. They have not lost three league games in a row since losing four on the bounce in April-May 2023 under Frank Lampard.
Latest news and analysis:
- Liverpool rue Alisson, Ekitike injuries in costly defeat
Liverpool coach Arne Slot has confirmed goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss this weekend's clash with Chelsea after sustaining an injury in his team's 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray.
- Chelsea beat Benfica, but Maresca far from Mourinho's legacy
Jose Mourinho suggested there are many Chelsea managers who live in his shadow, and Chelsea's unconvincing 1-0 win over Benfica offered a reminder of the work Enzo Maresca still must do to earn the same level of infatuation.
- Liverpool playing 'basketball,' don't look like 'top team' - Carragher
Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has likened his former side to a basketball team and said that head coach Arne Slot needs to "really earn his money" to fix the teething issues at Anfield this season.
- Chelsea's Maresca: No concern despite 3rd red card in 4 games
Enzo Maresca has rejected any suggestion Chelsea have a discipline problem despite picking up their third red card in four matches during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Benfica.