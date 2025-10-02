Open Extended Reactions

Celtic fans have called off their silent protest after accepting an invitation to hold talks with the board.

Supporters held off singing for the opening 12 minutes of Saturday's goalless draw with Hibernian and were set to escalate their action to the first 29 minutes of Thursday's Europa League match at home to Braga.

The Parkhead hierarchy have come under heavy fire from large sections of a fanbase who feel their perceived failure to back the manager in the summer transfer window contributed to a Champions League exit at the hands of Kairat Almaty in late August.

The Celtic Fans Collective's latest move - following late entry and banner protests - was designed to mark "29 days of silence from the Celtic board refusing to respond to an open letter signed by over 420 Celtic fan clubs and organisations".

However, progress has been made on the eve of the game.

A number of Celtic fans have called for the club's board to be removed. Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

The Celtic Fans Collective, which features representatives from all the major supporter groups plus fan media, announced that organisations had accepted an invitation to meet the club on Monday "to discuss ongoing concerns about the running of the club". The club representatives will include chief executive Michael Nicholson and finance director Chris McKay.

A statement added: "We welcome the club's decision to meet and engage directly on the issues raised. However, we remain under no illusions about the scale of change still required at board level.

"As a result of this development, the planned continuation of the '3-match silence' has been postponed, in good faith, in the hope and expectation that supporters will now receive full and honest communication from the club.

"We thank every supporter who has stood behind this campaign and helped bring the Celtic board to the table. Without this unity, it would not have been possible. It highlights the strength and influence of a united Celtic support.

"The Celtic Fans Collective will continue its campaign irrespective of the outcome of this meeting, with the clear aim of securing meaningful, positive change for the betterment of Celtic Football Club and its supporters."

Manager Brendan Rodgers earlier expressed his hope that harmony would return to the club.

"I really hope that the stadium is full because that's what Celtic is about for me," Rodgers said. "It's an incredible club and our history is based around our supporters and what they bring. I understand frustrations, but I hope that we still have a full stadium here backing the team.

"I think that obviously Celtic Park is renowned for its atmosphere and what it can do to the opponents.

"But I suppose my message, probably for the longer term, is that hopefully both parties can sit down and respect the differences and find a solution so that we can all pull together again because that's what's always key here for Celtic."