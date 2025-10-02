Transfer rumors, news: Como offer Man United's Zirkzee an escape

Open Extended Reactions

Italian Serie A side Como are looking to offer Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee an escape, while Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté could turn down a move to Real Madrid in order to stay at Anfield. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Atlético's Álvarez on Barça links: 'People talk'

- Bernardo decides Man City future remains coy

- Sources: Thorns trade Japans Sugita to Angel City

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has struggled to assert himself. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is contemplating a move to Serie A side Como in January, with Juventus also interested, according to The Sun. No agreement has been reached yet with either Italian side, but United are open to either a loan or permanent move when the window opens on Jan. 1. Zirkzee, 24, has been at United for just 14 months after joining for €42.5 million from Bologna under Erik ten Haag's tenure, but he has found game time hard to come by under new boss Ruben Amorim, as all of his appearances this season have come from the bench. Como boss Cesc Fabregas sees the Netherlands international as the perfect profile for the Serie A side, while Juve could reignite previous interest from the summer.

- Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté could now stay at Liverpool, despite reports suggesting a free transfer to Real Madrid is on the cards when his contract expires next summer. L'Equipe says that talks over a new deal at Anfield are edging towards an agreement, with the 26-year-old France international free to talk to non-English clubs from January. However, it appears that Konate wants to continue playing under Arne Slot, and that though a number of points are yet to be agreed, his stay is likely.

- Chelsea scouts have been impressed by Nigeria wonderkid Abduljelil Kamaldeen at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, and the Blues could make a move to sign the talented midfielder from Kwara Football Academy, according to The Sun. Kamaldeen, 16, came off the bench in Nigeria's 1-0 defeat against Norway and was close to finding an equalizer. But, playing against players five years older than him, he could start against Saudi Arabia in Nigeria's next game.

- Manchester United and Tottenham are leading Fulham in the race for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, according to TEAMtalk. Hackney, 23, starred for Boro last season and has started the new campaign where he left off, with one goal and two assists as his side top the Championship by four points. The England U21 international attracted interest during the summer but no official bid was received, though that could change in January.

- With speculation mounting over the future of Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, Bournemouth are moving quickly in an attempt to get boss Andoni Iraola to sign a new deal beyond 2026 to fend off any interest from Old Trafford. TalkSPORT claims that the unbeaten Cherries are intensifying talks with the 43-year-old manager after an impressive start to the season, which sees them sit sixth in the table despite losing a host of key players in the summer.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Mark Ogden looks at the future for Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee has had a difficult time at Manchester United since arriving from Bologna in July 2024 and sources have told ESPN that the club were prepared to listen to offers to sign the forward in both the January transfer window and again this summer. The former Bayern Munich youngster has scored just seven goals in 53 appearances and with United spending in excess of £200 million to bring in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko since the end of last season, Zirkzee is now facing up to the reality of being nothing more than a squad player who makes sporadic appearances from the bench. Juventus and AC Milan have maintained an interest in Zirkzee during his time at United. Despite his struggles at Old Trafford, the Netherlands international still has a positive reputation in Italy because of performances for Bologna, when he helped the club qualify for the Champions League prior to joining United. Having signed him for a relatively inexpensive €42.5 million, United will hold out for a similar fee if they are to offload him permanently - a stance which may lead to Como pushing for an initial loan deal in January. But as neither a center forward or a No. 10, or somebody who scores or creates enough to justify a place in the team, Zirkzee's days at United are numbered and that is likely to be the case whether coach Ruben Amorim stays or goes in the weeks ahead.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:46 Laurens: West Ham were right to sack Potter Julien Laurens reflects on West Ham's decision to sack Graham Potter and appoint Nuno Espírito Santo.

- Speculation continues to grow around the future of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all monitoring the former Crystal Palace star at around €100m. (AS)

- Manchester United have agreed to sign 17-year-old Fortaleza midfielder Cristian Orozco for $1 million, and the Colombian will join when he is 18. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler says he is committed to the club amid interest from Manchester United. (TalkSPORT)

- One of the longest-running contract sagas is expected to come to an end with Barcelona close to agreeing a new deal with midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Sport).

- AC Milan would be interested if Liverpool allow defender Joe Gomez to leave in January, but the Reds have to find a replacement first. (Caught Offside)

- Crystal Palace have identified Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande and Chelsea's Josh Acheampong as replacements for Marc Guehi, who could join Liverpool in January or next summer. (Sun)

- Chelsea striker Nicholas Jackson says he feels at home on loan at Bayern Munich, with the German club exploring a permanent move for €65m. (Sky Sports)

- Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, 28, is ready to sign a new contact to extend his deal beyond 2026. (Athletic)

- Tottenham, West Ham and Nottingham Forest are interested in a €15m move for Parma striker Mateo Pellegrino. (Tuttosport)

- Premier League rivals are taking interest in Brighton's Yankuba Minteh. The 21-year-old winger has impressed following his move from Newcastle, but the Seagulls are keen to keep hold of him. (TEAMtalk)

- AC Milan want to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, 37, if he decides to leave Spain. (Sport)

- Juventus are making progress over a new contract for star midfielder Kenan Yildiz, 20. (Fabrizio Romano)

- FC Porto are monitoring Brighton winger Tommy Watson and could return with a new bid after seeing a late loan move in the summer rejected. (Football Insider)

- England midfielder James Ward-Prowse is set to leave West Ham in January. (TalkSPORT)