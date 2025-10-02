Arsenal vs West Ham: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League and praises performances from Martin Ødegaard and Viktor Gyökeres. (1:53)

Arsenal resume their Premier League campaign by hosting West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Having corrected a curiously poor home record against Olympiacos with a 2-0 win in midweek Champions League action, Mikel Arteta will be hoping to do the same against West Ham.

Newly-appointed boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping that West Ham can repeat the victories in their last two visits to Islington, especially with the club in the relegation zone in dire need of points that resulted in Graham Potter's sacking.

The Portuguese manager has wasted no time in stamping his authority, leaving James Ward-Prowse out of the matchday squad as West Ham earned a creditable point against Everton over the weekend. Freddie Potts impressed in midfield and ought to start for the visitors, with Tomás Soucek still serving a suspension and Aaron Wan-Bissaka injured.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard applauds the home fans after a win over Olympiakos in the Champions League. Getty Images

Arsenal weren't able to come away unscathed from midweek action, with defender Gabriel Magalhães limping off midway through the second half. Arteta later confirmed it was just a precaution, but he remains a doubt for this game, but Cristhian Mosquera has proved an able deputy so far.

Martin Ødegaard had a starring role as Arsenal put in a dominant display against Greek opposition on Wednesday night, but the goals were lacking. Gabriel Martinelli's early strike and Bukayo Saka's late goal were enough, but doubts remain over Viktor Gyökeres, who has not scored in a month.

Prior to the two losses at the Emirates against West Ham, Arsenal had won each of their eight home games in this London derby. With Arteta set to rotate his side once more, West Ham could be in line to pull off another upset.

Here is everything you need to know ahead Saturday's London derby.

How to watch:

The match will be not be broadcast in the UK, but will be shown on NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET; 7.30 p.m. IST and 11 p.m. AEST, Sunday)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: John Brooks

VAR: Michael Oliver

Team News:

Arsenal

Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return mid Oct

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, est. return late Dec

Noni Madueke, F: knee, OUT, est. return late Nov

Piero Hincapié, D: groin, OUT, est. return mid Oct

Gabriel Magalhães, D: knock, DOUBT

West Ham United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, D: illness, OUT, est. return early Oct

Tomás Soucek, M: OUT, Suspended

Expected Lineups:

Arsenal (4-3-3)

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Cristhian Mosquera | LB: Riccardo Calafiori

CM: Declan Rice | CAM: Eberechi Eze | CM: Christian Nørgaard

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Mikel Merino | LW: Gabriel Martinelli

West Ham (4-1-4-1)

GK: Alphonse Areola

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters | CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB: Max Kilman | LB: El-Hadji Malick Diouf

CDM: Freddie Potts

RW: Jarrod Bowen | CAM: Lucas Paqueta | CAM: Mateus Fernandes | RW: Crysencio Summerville

CF: Niclas Fullkrug

Stats:

Gabriel Magalhães is the top scoring defender in the Premier League with 18 goals since making his debut.

Bukayo Saka could join Thierry Henry in being the only player to score in their 200th PL game for Arsenal. Aged 24 years and 29 days, Saka will be the seventh-youngest player in league history to reach the milestone.

Arsenal have the best defence in the league, having conceded 3 goals from 3.90xG. West Ham have conceded the most goals in the league (14).

Arsenal have lost four of their last 42 home games in the Premier League, but two of those have been to West Ham.

West Ham could become only the second team after Manchester City to defeat Arsenal in three consecutive away games in PL history.

