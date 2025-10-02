Leeds vs Tottenham: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur as they look to move into the top half of the 2025-26 Premier League table ahead of the October international break.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in the goals, Leeds will look to trouble a Spurs side that have looked shaky in their past couple of games.

The visitors needed a Joao Palhinha special to salvage a draw against bottom-side Wolves in the league this weekend, while in the mid-week they needed a late own-goal to come back from Bodo/Glimt with a draw.

Thomas Frank will be keen to get his Spurs side back winning again ahead of the break, while the stop-start Spurs forward line will be keen to return to form. However, this is a game that could be decided in the middle of the park where the two most tackle-happy midfielders in the league will clash: Sean Longstaff and Palhinha (both have made 19 tackles). Who will prove more effective?

Here's everything you need to about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, JioHotstar in India, and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Aug 23 at 12:30 p.m. BST (7:30 p.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. IST and 10:30 p.m. AEDT).

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

Referee: Tom Bramall

VAR: Jarred Gillet

Injury news:

Leeds United

Lucas Perri, GK: DOUBT

Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return mid Feb

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early Nov

Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT, est. return mid Oct

Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, OUT, est return late Oct

Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Leeds United (4-3-3)

GK: Karl Darlow

RB: Jayden Bogle | CB: Joe Rodon | CB: Pascal Struijk | LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

CM: Anton Stach | CM: Ethan Ampadu | CM: Sean Longstaff

RW: Brendan Aaronson | CF: Dominc Calvert-Lewin | LW: Noah Okafor

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence

CM: Lucas Bergvall | CM: Joao Palhinha

RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Pape Matar Sarr | LW: Xavi Simons

CF: Richarlison

Stats:

Spurs don't mind travelling to Elland Road these -- they've beaten Leeds in their last two visits and could make it three games consecutively for the first time ever.

Leeds United have lost nine of their last 11 PL games against Tottenham Hotspur (W1 D1)

A symptom of how Spurs have changed under Frank -- they have won seven points in their three away league games in 2025-26 (W2 D1); as many as they won in their previous 11 away league games combined (W2 D1 L8).

Latest news and analysis:

- Late own goal helps Tottenham scrape draw at Bodo/Glimt

An 89th-minute own goal by Jostein Gundersen spared Tottenham Hotspur's blushes and earned them a fortunate 2-2 draw away to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

- Everton, Leeds settle dispute over PSR breach in 2021-22 - reports

As first reported by The Athletic, the clubs have come to an amicable agreement, which PA reported was reached during the course of last season.

- Bournemouth rescue point at Leeds with 93rd-minute equaliser

Leeds extended their unbeaten run at Elland Road to 23 league matches, stretching back over a year.