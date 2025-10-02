Open Extended Reactions

This page contains everything you need to know about Chelsea's 2025-25 European campaign. It will be updated after each matchweek, with the latest news and highlights.

The UEFA Women's Champions League is the one title that continues to elude Chelsea. For all their domestic success, they have struggled to translate it onto the European stage.

Last year was the perfect example of their issues on the continent. The west London side went unbeaten on their way to a domestic treble that included a sixth successive Women's Super League (WSL) title, the Subway Cup and the FA Cup. Yet in the Champions League, they suffered a damaging 8-2 defeat on aggregate to Barcelona in the semifinals.

The Catalan side have proved Chelsea's nemesis in the competition, beating them at the semifinal stage in each of the last three years. The WSL side's only appearance in a final saw them thrashed 4-0 in 2021.

Will this be the season that Chelsea can clinch the piece of silverware that will seal their status as one of the best teams of this era?

Chelsea fixtures:

Oct. 8 - Twente 1-1 Chelsea

Oct. 15 - Paris FC (H)

Nov. 11 - St. Polten (A)

Nov. 20 - Barcelona (H)

Dec. 10 - Roma (H)

Dec. 17 - Wolfsburg (A)

UWCL League Phase table GP W D L GD P 1 - Barcelona 1 1 0 0 6 3 2 - Atlético Madrid 1 1 0 0 6 3 3 - Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 4 3 4 - Wolfsburg 1 1 0 0 4 3 5 - OL Lyonnes 1 1 0 0 1 3 6 -Juventus 1 1 0 0 1 3 7 - Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1 3 8 - OH Leuven 1 0 1 0 0 1 9 - Paris FC 1 0 1 0 0 1 10 - Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0 1 11 - Twente 1 0 1 0 0 1 12 - SL Benfica 1 0 0 1 -1 0 13 - Arsenal 1 0 0 1 -1 0 14 - Valerenga 1 0 0 1 -1 0 15 - Roma 1 0 0 1 -4 0 16 - PSG 1 0 0 1 -4 0 17 - Bayern Munich 1 0 0 1 -6 0 18 - St. Polten 1 0 0 1 -6 0

Chelsea factsheet:

Millie Bright has been Chelsea captain over the past two years. Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Coach: Sonia Bompastor

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Captain: Millie Bright

Last season's showing: Semifinalists

UWCL trivia: Last season, the Chelsea squad had 15 Women's Champions League winners medals between them. If the coaching staff were taken into account, that number goes up to 22!

Player to watch: Hannah Hampton

Hannah Hampton starred in England's Euro 2025 triumph. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

It can feel strange to spotlight a goalkeeper in a squad that contains Lauren James and Sam Kerr. But, that's a testament to Hannah Hampton's performances between the sticks over the past year.

She established herself as Chelsea No. 1 last year and her 13 clean sheets made her the joint-winner of the Golden Glove.

The 24-year-old played a starring role in England's Euro 2025 triumph, with key saves in the penalty shootout wins over Sweden in the quarterfinal and Spain in the final.

She is the inaugural winner of the Women's Yashin Trophy.

Chelsea match highlights:

Round 1: Twente 1-1 Chelsea