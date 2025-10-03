Open Extended Reactions

Antony has said he felt a "lack of respect" at the end of his time at Manchester United before his move to Real Betis.

The Brazil international joined Betis on loan last season before completing a €22 million ($25.6m) permanent move in the summer.

In between returning to United and re-joining Betis, Antony was forced to train away from teammates by Ruben Amorim and was not included in the squad for the club's preseason tour.

"Look, I'm not the kind of guy who gets involved in controversies, who names people, in fact, I won't mention anyone's name here," Antony told ESPN Brasil.

Antony spent three years at Man United. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"But I think there was a bit of a lack of respect there, even a bit of rudeness too, with no one giving you a good morning, a good afternoon.

"Not even that. But, anyway, that's in the past, I won't give much importance to these things. Now I'm here, at Betis, I'm living here, that's the most important thing for me."

Asked why he believed things did not go well at United, Antony said: "I am a man who accepts my responsibilities.

"I think off-field matters affected me a lot, in my performance. I know my potential, I know my qualities, I didn't play in a World Cup for nothing, I didn't return to the national team for nothing.

"I also take responsibility for it not working out, for not performing as I wanted. But I always try to see the bright side of things, going through this entire process, this time at United, was necessary to see myself."