WASHINGTON -- The State Department will increase staffing at certain U.S. embassies and consulates to accommodate an expected major jump in visa applications from soccer fans wanting to attend FIFA World Cup matches in the United States next year.

The department said Thursday it will send hundreds of additional consular officers to "designated countries" to handle the demand for visa interviews. The number of staffers and the countries where they will go have yet to be determined because the 48-team field for the 2026 World Cup has not been finalized.

Tickets for the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico went on sale Wednesday amid concerns over the Trump administration's crackdown on migration and temporary visas that offer permission to enter the United States.

The new visa policies have already seen the deportations of numerous foreigners deemed to have engaged in activity or speech that the Republican administration says run counter to its positions. Those policies include enhanced checking of applicants' social media accounts and other public statements.

World Cup travelers coming to the U.S. from the mainly European and Asian countries that are part of the Visa Waiver Program will not likely require an interview. But fans from countries not enrolled in the program and who do not already hold valid tourist or business visas will need to apply, a process that requires an in-person interview and enhanced security screening.

The State Department said it "is prepared to meet the demand while maintaining rigorous vetting requirements."

In roughly 80% of countries that have either qualified for the World Cup or may qualify, visa interview appointments can be scheduled within two months or less, the department said.

To deal with the anticipated boost in demand and improve the speed of processing, the department said that in the coming months, it would "send hundreds of staff to designated countries" to interview fans who do not already have a valid a U.S. visa.

The department said fans should begin the visa application process now and noted that visa and passport operations will remain in operation during the U.S. government shutdown that began Wednesday.