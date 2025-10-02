Mauricio Pochettino is delighted to see Christian Pulisic performing well for Milan, and issues a call to players who missed out on the latest USMNT roster. (1:04)

On the day that United States manager Mauricio Pochettino brought several players back into the fold, he reiterated his stance that reputations count for nothing when it comes to securing a World Cup roster spot.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call ahead of friendlies against Ecuador on Oct. 10, and Australia four days later, Pochettino said he's excited to welcome 26 players to the upcoming camp starting on Oct. 4, and watching them compete for places.

"That is not because your name is one or another, that you are going to have the place [for] sure in the roster for the World Cup," Pochettino said. "That I think is an idea that we were fighting in the last year to try to fix that changed the culture, changed the vision, changed the idea of, 'Okay is because in the past I performed in some way or because I did well four year ago now I am right to come and to use my place because that is my place.' And I think that is changed a lot."

The roster appears to have more of what many would consider to be the top players in the pool. Among the players that Pochettino is welcoming back are Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann, Middlesbrough midfielder Aidan Morris, Fulham defender Antonee Robinson and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. Robinson was called up for the first time in 2025 after recovering from knee surgery.

"Tessmann and Aidan Morris are playing in a regular way every single week, and are players that they need to have the continuity, and with continuity, they can help us to arrive and to perform," Pochettino said.

As for Robinson, Pochettino said he would manage the defender's situation carefully given his lack of playing time at Fulham.

"We know that [Robinson] is an important player for us and I think it's a moment to bring him in ," Pochettino said. "And of course we were talking with his club, we are going to try to manage in the best way here, but it's important that he can be with us, with a group, with a teammate.

"As always it's about how to manage this type of situation, that we can help our players to be more motivated and to change the environment, also I think that always can be positive."

Several experienced players were left off the roster, including Atalanta midfielder Yunus Musah and Borussia Monchengladbach defender Joe Scally. Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams was excused from the camp due to he and his wife expecting a baby "in the next few days," Pochettino said.

When asked about the absence of Musah and Scally, Pochettino bristled at the question.

"You can ask me why Messi is not in the roster, no? This type of player; Maradona, Pele, I don't know. But when you're talking about different names, I think you need to respect the players that are here," the U.S. coach said.

Pochettino also praised the recent form of AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic, who leads Serie A with four goals so far this season.

"He's a player that has the continuity, and I think we can say that he's the most important player now for the national team that is performing and is playing under big pressure," Pochettino said about Pulisic. "And he needs to perform every single week and every single game in a place like Milan. And he's doing well and yes, we're so happy when he's scoring goals, giving assists and performing.

"That is what we want, and now it's to help him to arrive into the World Cup in the best place."