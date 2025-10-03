Open Extended Reactions

Could Crystal Palace shock the world as Leicester City did a decade ago and win the Premier League title? It is an outlandish suggestion, but already heavy hints are being dropped that this might be a season in which we should expect the unexpected.

After ending Liverpool's perfect start to the season on Saturday, third-placed Palace are now unbeaten in 19 matches across all competitions, a run that included a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final. This season, even after letting star player Eberechi Eze move to Arsenal for £67.5 million, they still look impressive with a rock-solid defense that has conceded only three times.

Oliver Glasner's team are a threat to every club they face, showing that the 3-4-2-1 system, similar to the one failing Ruben Amorim's Manchester United, will work if the players know how to play it. They clearly don't at Old Trafford.

Palace have United States international Chris Richards, France's Maxence Lecroix and England's Marc Guéhi as an unchanging, excellent back three; two good wing backs in Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell; the superb Adam Wharton anchoring midfield; a goal threat from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaïla Sarr; and new signing Yeremy Pino from Villarreal a lively replacement for Eze.

The quality is there to sustain a challenge somewhere near the top if their first European campaign for 27 years does not take a toll, and if Glasner's outstanding achievements do not lead to lucrative offers from elsewhere (possible even from Man United).

Palace's bold start -- and newly promoted Sunderland's defiance of the critics up in fifth place -- are exactly the kind of narratives the Premier League needs as a diversion from the well-worn storylines involving Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, and the other big clubs.

Crystal Palace have parlayed their FA Cup triumph last season into sustainable Premier League success. Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Liverpool's defeat at Selhurst Park was no accident. Their suspect defense is a problem and as manager Arne Slot said, they could have been 4-0 down at half-time. This time, the late, late shows that have all gone Liverpool's way so far this season went against them with Palace striker Eddie Nketiah's winner.

Slot looks short of cover in central defense with a long-term injury to young Giovanni Leoni, leaving them with only Virgil van Dijk, an out-of-form Ibrahima Konaté, and the injury-prone Joe Gomez. Failing to land Guéhi on deadline day, after he was heavily linked with a £35 million move to Liverpool over the summer, might be costly.

Nevertheless, at the start of the season, Liverpool would have settled for this start of five wins in six games, especially as they have not yet hit top gear while trying to bed in a plethora of new signings worth over £450 million. It is only a matter of time before midfielder Florian Wirtz, for instance, shows the full range of his talent, while striker Alexander Isak is still shedding his ring rust after going on strike at Newcastle.

With Liverpool slipping up, Arsenal had to cash in with a win at Newcastle last weekend to be taken seriously as credible title challengers. They left it late, but found a way, and you could see how much this potentially pivotal win meant to their players. It was a heartbreaker for the Magpies, who have won only once so far in the league.

Eze's signing is vital for Arsenal, so long as manager Mikel Arteta gives him the license to cause damage as an X-factor from central areas. Eze was forced to hug the left touchline in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City until the Gunners let him loose to create the equalizer for Gabriel Martinelli late in the game.

- Tighe: What Premier League pass maps tell us: Salah needs the ball, Man United rely on Shaw

- O'Hanlon: Revisiting every big transfer from this summer: Should our expectations be dialed back?

- Ogden: Man United's Amorim running out of excuses: The numbers don't lie

City -- with Erling Haaland scoring 12 goals in his last six matches for club and country, and Phil Foden looking more like his old self -- are gathering momentum. They have earned 10 points out of 12 since their careless loss at Brighton on Aug. 31. City manager Pep Guardiola copped some criticism for "parking the bus" at Arsenal, but I thought it showed how a top coach can change his approach to suit the situation. City were leading 1-0 away to a dangerous rival, so what was the crime in forsaking their usual possession-based game to defend deep and well? That is, until Martinelli scored a beautiful goal after City inexplicably pushed up and left space in behind.

Such flexibility would be welcome from Amorim at United, who needed to follow up their win over Chelsea with a strong display at Brentford. Instead, after losing 3-1 to the Bees, they are back to square one. Amorim's slavish devotion to his 3-4-2-1 system -- which he says he will not change "even for the Pope" -- is making his regime unsustainable. If United carry on like this, it would be no surprise if he was gone before Christmas.

Tottenham Hotspur are in the top four, and you get the sense that coach Thomas Frank is building solid foundations, even if the home defeat by Bournemouth and draw with Wolves courtesy of a late equalizer are indicators that this is very much a work in progress. But Frank's no-nonsense charisma looks likely to make Tottenham more of a force and, dare I say it, a little less "Spursy."

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

What to make of Chelsea so far? Hampered by red cards in their past two games, they have hit a road block. The Blues gave a tepid effort at Old Trafford, where manager Enzo Maresca got in a mess with his substitutions, and then struggled in a home loss to Brighton, who cashed in after center back Trevoh Chalobah was sent off. Their play can look a little pedantic and with the talent available, Maresca needs to take off the handbrake a little more.

The other big twist in the Premier League plot has been the performances of the three promoted clubs, especially Sunderland, who already have nearly as many points (11) as Southampton managed all last season. The Black Cats have invested wisely and look organized and physically imposing. They can stay afloat.

Likewise, Leeds United are doing quite well, following up a great 3-1 win at Wolves with a fine display against Bournemouth in a 2-2 draw. Leeds coach Daniel Farke has learned from previous bad experiences in the top flight, and Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff look like very good midfield signings.

Burnley might have more of a problem. They are feisty and competitive, but you wonder where the wins (one so far) will come from. Scott Parker will believe his team can start to climb from the bottom three with some more manageable fixtures than it has had so far. Burnley have played Liverpool, City, Spurs already.

Unlike last season, when three teams got cut adrift, there is probably not a really bad team in the division, though West Ham United have to improve a lot under new coach Nuno Espírito Santo. Wolverhampton Wanderers are probably better than their one point earned so far might indicate, so several managers will be looking over their shoulders -- including Amorim at United, based on the evidence so far.