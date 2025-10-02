Open Extended Reactions

Mexico international Rodrigo Huescas has been sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a long-term injury to his right knee with FC Copenhagen that has put his World Cup hopes in doubt.

According to a statement on Thursday from the Danish club, Huescas underwent a scan following a fall and early substitution during a UEFA Champions League match a day earlier, "which unfortunately confirmed that the injury is as serious as initially feared."

"This means Rodrigo now faces surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period, and he will be out for the rest of the season at the very least," read the statement from Copenhagen.

Huescas, 22, is widely seen as one of the more promising up-and-coming prospects from Mexican soccer. Since debuting with the senior national team last summer --- shortly before moving to Europe from Cruz Azul --- Huescas established himself as a strong candidate at right-back for El Tri and provided an assist during Mexico's recent 2-2 draw with South Korea.

"Rodrigo has proven himself to be an exceptionally talented player who has become a key figure for F.C. Copenhagen and in the Superliga," said Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup. "He has shown continuous development and was on the verge of a major breakthrough in Europe. He was also looking ahead to a home World Cup in Mexico next summer, had he continued his strong performances."

"We are truly saddened on Rodrigo's behalf. It takes a strong mentality to come back from something like this, and we will support him every step of the way."

Without Huescas, Mexico will continue World Cup preparations with upcoming friendlies this month against Colombia on Oct. 11 and Ecuador on Oct. 14. The Mexican Federation has yet to release its roster for the two games.