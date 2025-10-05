Open Extended Reactions

We are back with more action this weekend from all across Europe.

We kick off Sunday's action with Newcastle United looking to bounce back from their late loss last weekend to Arsenal as they take on Nottingham Forest. Also, we have Manchester City looking to redeem themselves following their 2-2 draw against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League as they take on Brentford. Meanwhile, in LaLiga, we have Sevilla hosting reigning champions Barcelona.

Enjoy Sunday's action of all the major events happening in Europe.