Third-generation Socceroo Alex Robertson has been included in Australia's squad for friendlies against Canada and the United States, ending an almost two-year stand-off.

Cardiff City midfielder Robertson, a talented playmaker, was last selected in October 2023 under Graham Arnold and has two caps.

He is also eligible to play for Peru, Scotland and England and was recently tipped to switch allegiances to Peru.

During Robertson's absence from the national team, Popovic made it clear on multiple occasions the youngster had made himself unavailable for selection.

But relationships seem to have thawed and the 22-year-old will now get a chance to show his wares in camp and push to play in friendlies against Canada in Montreal on Oct. 10 and the US in Colorado five days later.

Robertson is one of eight changes to the squad that played New Zealand.

Goalkeeper and captain Mathew Ryan returns, having joined Spanish top-flight club Levante UD since his most recent Socceroos appearance, joining Paul Izzo and Joe Gauci among the shotstoppers.

Jason Geria (Albirex Niigata), Daniel Arzani (Ferencvaros) and Mitch Duke (Machida Zelvia) are also back for the first time since contributing to the Socceroos' direct World Cup qualification in June.

Nicholas D'Agostino (Viking FK) and Cameron Devlin (Hearts) earn their first callups since Popovic took charge in 2024.

D'Agostino had a breakout season under Popovic at Melbourne Victory and will jostle with Mohamed Toure for a starting striker role.

Defender Fran Karacic (Hajduk Split) returns after he was ruled out of the September international window due to injury.

Noah Botic, Tom Glover, Jack Iredale, Anthony Kalik, Nicolas Milanovic, Adrian Segecic, Samuel Silvera and Ryan Teague drop out from the squad that played New Zealand.

Former Sydney FC star Segecic can count himself unlucky after scoring for Championship club Portsmouth against Irankunda's Watford this week.

"The September window was a good step forward for us. We want to keep building continuity and momentum towards the World Cup, a process that began last October," Popovic said in a statement.

"It's a privilege to face two World Cup hosts in Canada and the USA, both quality opposition. This will give us a taste of what to expect at next year's tournament -- one of the advantages of qualifying directly.

"Our focus remains on preparing diligently for the World Cup.

"Every window and each match provides an opportunity to challenge ourselves as we strive to make an impact on the world stage."

SOCCEROOS SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo, Mat Ryan

Defenders: Jordan Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Fran Karacic, Hayden Matthews, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles

Midfielders: Max Balard, Cameron Devlin, Ajdin Hrustic, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Alex Robertson, Patrick Yazbek

Attackers: Daniel Arzani, Martin Boyle, Mitch Duke, Nicholas D'Agostino, Nestory Irankunda, Mohamed Toure.