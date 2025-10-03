Open Extended Reactions

Tijuana and Mexico teenager Gilberto Mora is being tracked by Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, while Barcelona are contemplating signing Benfica center back Gonçalo Oliveira. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Gilberto Mora is only 16 years old but is already making waves. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the clubs tracking Mexico's latest rising star, Gilberto Mora, according to TEAMtalk. The 16-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed for Tijuana in Liga MX -- having scored three goals and added one assist in eight appearances this season. Mora became the third-youngest player in Liga MX history last season after making his debut aged just 15 years and 10 months, and he continues to impress potential suitors with his flair, vision and composure.

- Barcelona are contemplating signing Benfica center back Gonçalo Oliveira, according to Sport. Barca's sporting director Deco met with club and player representatives earlier this week about a possible move, though discussions remain informal at this stage. While a left-sided center back isn't top of Barça's list of priorities, the 19-year-old fits what the Catalans are looking for: namely, young players with huge potential. And Oliveira is contracted at Benfica until 2027.

- Tottenham are tracking Vasco da Gama forward Rayan, according to The Daily Mail. The 19-year-old Brazilian scored in his side's 2-0 win against Cruzeiro last weekend and his displays have seen scouts from numerous clubs keep tabs on his progress. Vitor's quick and aggressive playing style has seen him tipped for a return to Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad, while clubs are mulling over his $40 million release clause. Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Liverpool are all reported to be interested, though are hopeful they can negotiate on the fee.

- Crystal Palace are hoping to beat Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of AZ Alkmaar's highly rated midfielder Kees Smit, according to The Daily Mail. The Netherlands U21 international has drawn stylistic comparisons with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne thanks to his recent all-action performances, and his form has seen a swathe of scouts from clubs all over Europe descend on Alkmaar's AFAS Stadium. Palace are expecting bids to sign midfielder Adam Wharton in the summer and are making plans to replace the 21-year-old England international if he decides to depart Selhurst Park.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:32 Moreno: Barcelona need to learn lessons from last season Ale Moreno explains what went wrong for Barcelona in their 2-1 defeat to PSG in the Champions League.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool could rival Manchester United in a £100m move for Brighton defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba next summer, with Reds chiefs huge admirers of the Cameroon international. (Transfermarkt)

- Manchester United and Tottenham are both interested in signing young Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk. The 21-year-old is attracting a number of clubs, but Spurs feel they have the upper hand thanks to the player's connection with former Bees boss and now Tottenham manager, Thomas Frank. (Caught Offside)

- Real Madrid are considering a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, 21, as an alternative to Manchester City's Rodri. City and Juventus are also interested in the Germany international, who is contracted until 2029. (Ekrem Konur)

- Bayern are considering offering forward Michael Olise a new contract in an effort to fend off interest from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool. The 23-year-old France international has been outstanding since joining Bayern from Crystal Palace for €60m, and Bayern hope that by extending his contract beyond 2029, they'll be able to ward off would-be suitors. (Transfermarkt)

- Crystal Palace are hoping to convince Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada to stay beyond his contract, which runs out at the end of the season. The 29-year-old was nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for September, and club officials are hoping conversations prove fruitful ahead of the January transfer window, at which point Kamada can talk to non-English clubs. (Sky Sports)

- Al Ittihad have reached an agreement with Portuguese manager Sergio Conceicao to become their new head coach. Talks with the 50-year-old former Porto and AC Milan manager over a two-year contract are at an advanced stage. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bayer Leverkusen left back Alejandro Grimaldo has revealed he was a target of LaLiga's top clubs in the last transfer window. (Marca)

- AS Roma are in no hurry to renew Paulo Dybala's contract, despite the fact the striker becomes a free agent next summer. (Sky Italia)

- Former Italy international Fabio Cannavaro has verbally agreed to become the new head coach of Uzbekistan in a deal that will see him lead the nation into the World Cup. The 52 year old is expected to put pen to paper in the next 24 to 48 hours. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Cruzeiro striker Kaio Jorge is attracting interest from Serie A and around Europe despite a previously disappointing spell in Italy with Juventus. The 23-year-old has scored 15 goals in 23 games this season as Cruzeiro challenge Flamengo and Palmeiras at the top of the Brazilian league table. (Gazzetta dello Sport)