Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's mum, Sheila Ebana, will be the special guest at a charity Christmas dinner in London next month.

The event, which will take place at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London City on Nov. 7, has been branded by the organisers as an "unforgettable Christmas sports dinner gala."

"JEN C Events is honoured to be the first events planners to work with Sheila," the agency organising the dinner said.

"It is going to be a great evening of networking, including a meet and greet with Sheila.

"We don't want to give too much away, but guests are in for a treat for one night only in London with one of the best footballers in the world's mum."

Lamine Yamal's mother is hosting an event in London in December. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Tickets for the dinner range from £130 to £289 ($174 to $388.70), with champagne on arrival, a three course dinner, non-stop entertainment and DJ, networking with other sports personalities and photo opportunities listed among the benefits.

The announcement of the event had led to criticism of Ebana in Spain, but former Real Betis player Benjamín Zarandona, who will also be at the dinner, has explained she merely accepted an offer to attend.

"JEN C Events contacted me regarding the charity dinner they organise every year," Zarandona told Cadena Ser.

"They had seen me in a photo with Lamine's mum. As you know, I've had a friendship with her for many years due to our shared roots in Equatorial Guinea.

"The agency asked me if it would be possible to get her to London for a Christmas event. I said I'd look into it. That's it. We reached an agreement. They hired me as an ex-player and I contacted Sheila.

"We've simply been hired to attend a dinner they are organising. From there, they set the prices. Obviously they will want to cover the costs of the dinner.

"Lamine's mum is not organising anything. She's attending as a guest. That is it. Some of the things that have been published have really surprised me."

Yamal, 18, has developed into one of the best players in the world since making his Barça debut as a 15-year-old. Last week he finished second to Ousmane Dembélé in the Ballon d'Or, a coveted individual award given to the No.1 footballer on the planet.

In his short career, he has already won two LaLiga titles, among other trophies with Barça, and the European Championships with Spain.