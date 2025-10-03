Brentford vs Man City: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Shaka Hislop reacts to Erling Haaland's comments after Man City's 2-2 draw with Monaco in the Champions League. (1:50)

Manchester City will travel to Brentford for what could prove a tricky Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's team have had an inconsistent start to the season, having won three of their six matches while suffering two defeats and a draw. They are coming into Saturday's game after a 2-2 draw against Monaco in their Champions League match.

Man City beat Burnley 5-1 in the Premier League last weekend which provided a much-needed boost after their 1-1 draw against title-chasing Arsenal.

While the team's performances have been mixed, star striker Erling Haaland has been in superb form, having scored 11 goals already from eight matches in all competitions. He's leading the goal-scoring charts in the league with eight in six.

Meanwhile, Brentford will take a lot of inspiration from their deserved 3-1 win over Manchester United last Saturday. Forward Igor Thiago scored twice in the first half while Mathias Jensen netted in the second half injury time to cap off a brilliant victory.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC/Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, October 5 at 16:30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. ET; 9.00 p.m. IST, and 02:30 a.m. AEDT, Monday)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Referee: Darren England

VAR: Paul Howard

Team News:

Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic, M: achilles tendon, OUT, est. return early Nov

Omar Marmoush, F: knee, OUT, est. return early Oct

Rayan Cherki, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late Oct

Rayan Ait-Nouri, D: ankle, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

Abdukodir Khusanov, D: knock, OUT

Erling Haaland. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Brentford

Gustavo Nunes, F: hamstring, DOUBT

Paris Maghoma, M; Fitness, OUT

Expected Lineups:

Manchester City

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

RB: Rico Lewis | CB: Rúben Dias | CB: Josko Gvardiol | LB: Nathan Aké

CM: Tijjani Reijnders | CDM: Rodri | CM: Bernardo Silva

RW: Phil Foden | CF: Erling Haaland | LW: Savinho

Brentford

GK: Caoimhín Kelleher

RWB: Michael Kayode | CB: Sepp van den Berg | CB: Nathan Collins | CB: Ethan Pinnock | LWB: Keane Lewis-Potter

CM: Yehor Yarmoliuk | CM: Jordan Henderson | CAM: Mikkel Damsgaard

ST: Igor Thiago | ST: Kevin Schade

Stats:

City have only lost one of their four Premier League visits to Brentford (W2, D1).

Brentford have won four of their last six Premier League home games (D1, L1), scoring at least twice in five of those matches.

City (18.4%) and Brentford (17.7%) have the two highest shot conversion rates in the Premier League this season.

Pep Guardiola has won 249 of his 348 Premier League matches as City manager (D50, L49). He could become the 16th manager to win 250 top-flight games with a single club and would reach that total in only 349 games -- 74 games quicker than anyone else has managed.

City's Phil Foden has only scored more Premier League goals against Brighton (8) than he has against Brentford (7), with six of his seven goals against Brentford coming at the Gtech Community Stadium.

