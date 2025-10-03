Luis Garcia loves what he saw from Lamine Yamal, as the young star set up Barcleona's winning goal on his return from injury. (1:58)

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has been called up to the Spain squad after recovering from injury following last month's club versus country row.

Yamal, 18, aggravated a groin problem while on international duty in September, angering Barça coach Hansi Flick, and only returned to action last weekend.

The teenage forward made his first appearance as a substitute in the win against Real Sociedad, before playing 90 minutes in the midweek loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has subsequently named him in his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers at home to Georgia on Oct. 11 and Bulgaria on Oct. 14.

Elsewhere, Álvaro Morata, captain in previous squads, is the surprise omission after being left out by De la Fuente.

The striker, who turns 33 this month, is not injured. He has featured seven times for Como this season, where he is spending the year on loan from AC Milan, but is yet to score for the Italian side.

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is also absent, albeit through injury, as are Dani Carvajal, Gavi and Fermín López.

Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios, Álex Baena, Yeremy Pino and Samu Aghehowa have all been re-called in their place.

Lamine Yamal has returned to the Spain squad after aggravating an injury problem with his country last time out. EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Prior to joining up with the national team, Yamal has one more match with his club, away at Sevilla in LaLiga on Sunday.

Barça will be paying close attention to Yamal's minutes with Spain after Flick accused La Roja of "failing to take care" of their young players last month.

The German coach said Yamal had been unable to train due to a slight niggle, yet Spain had administered pain killers, allowing him to start games against Bulgaria and Turkey.

De la Fuente replied that he had "no interest" in Flick's complaints.

Due to the injury, Yamal missed four matches in total, wins against Valencia, Newcastle United, Getafe and Real Oviedo.

Barça sporting director Deco has since said he has spoken with his counterpart at the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Aitor Karanka, to ensure better communication between club and country moving forward.

Spain are atop their World Cup qualifying group with a 100% record. Six points against Georgia (3) and Bulgaria (0) will take them to the World Cup if Turkey (3) fail to win in Bulgaria and Georgia vs. Turkey (3) is a draw.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, David Raya, Álex Remiro

Defenders: Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsí, Dani Vivian, Robin Le Normand, Marcos Llorente, Pedro Porro, Dean Huijsen

Midfielders: Rodri, Dani Olmo, Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, Aleix García, Pedri, Álex Baena, Pablo Barrios

Attackers: Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Yeremy Pino, Lamine Yamal, Samu Aghehowa, Jorge de Frutos, Jesús Rodriguez