Gab Marcotti isn't impressed enough with Newcastle to place them among the top of the Premiere League. (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle summer signing Yoane Wissa will have to wait to make his debut for the club after being told he faces two weeks longer than expected on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old, who completed a £55 million ($74.4m) deadline day move to St. James' Park from Brentford, is yet to kick a ball for the Magpies after suffering a knee injury on international duty with Congo DR at the beginning of September.

Head coach Eddie Howe had hoped to have Wissa available after next week's international break, but has confirmed he will now sit out for a further two weeks, taking his recovery period to almost two months.

Howe said: "Yoane saw a specialist again yesterday for a check-up on his knee. We probably think now it'll be eight weeks rather than six. No recurrence or problem, just slightly longer."

Yoane Wissa is yet to make his Newcastle debut. Photo by Pat Elmont - UEFA/UEFA via Getty

That will mean Wissa is likely to be unavailable until Newcastle's league trip to West Ham on Nov. 2, with the club due to play five games in all competitions during the affected period.

However, there is better news for midfielder Jacob Ramsey, who could make the squad for Sunday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest after working his way back from an ankle problem, suffered during his second match for the club.

"Ramsey could be involved this weekend, so his is slightly quicker than expected," Howe added.

- Newcastle rout Union St.-Gilloise with Woltemade goal, Gordon double

- Newcastle boss Howe defends Woltemade over Rummenigge jibe

- Referees' boss Howard Webb backs Arsenal penalty call vs. Newcastle