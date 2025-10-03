Ruben Neves, the FPF and the Portuguese Prime Minister gathered to pay tribute to Diogo Jota, his brother André Silva and Porto's Jorge Costa. (1:09)

Enzo Maresca has praised the fortitude of Liverpool's players in continuing to perform while they grieve Diogo Jota.

The forward's death in July at the age of 28 in a car crash, came weeks after he had helped the team to the Premier League title.

The Chelsea head coach, who suffered a similar tragedy in 2007 when Sevilla teammate Antonio Puerta died suddenly -- believes the Reds' performances have been the more remarkable for what they are going through.

"I don't think it's better to play them now just because they've dropped points," Maresca, whose side face the champions at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, said.

"It's always a tough game. The way they're doing this season is fantastic, especially after the Jota tragedy.

"I went through exactly the same when I was a player 20 years ago. It's not easy for the players, it's not easy for the club or the manager. When you arrive at the training ground and see every day that place empty. You have to be very strong.

"This is the reason why for me they're doing better than good, because they are trying to deal with a problem that is not easy."

Enzo Maresca has praised Liverpool's mental fortitude in the wake of Diogo Jota's death, with the Reds leading the Premier League.

Spain international Puerta died three days after collapsing on the pitch during a LaLiga match between Sevilla and Getafe, with Maresca on the field at the time.

The cause of death was recorded as cardiac arrest caused by a hereditary heart condition.

Liverpool are looking to return to winning ways in west London after losing their unbeaten record against Crystal Palace last weekend.

They will face a Chelsea side still without Cole Palmer, who Maresca hoped will be back after the international break, though the exciting 18-year-old winger Estêvão could step in.

The Brazil international has made four starts for Chelsea in the Premier League so far, and drew comparisons with Palmer from the Chelsea boss.

"Estêvão reminds me of Cole when he was with me for the under-23s at [Manchester] City," Maresca said. "I think Cole's path has been similar to Estêvão's in terms of starting as a winger and then slowly you can move inside.

"The Premier League is completely different. If you want to play in the middle you need to be prepared physically. Cole now is like that, and I see Estêvão exactly the same way."