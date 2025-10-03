Open Extended Reactions

MANCHESTER, England -- Ruben Amorim has launched a staunch defence of his system and insisted Manchester United are not losing games because of his tactical set-up.

Amorim is facing mounting pressure ahead of Sunderland's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Portuguese coach has been criticised for sticking with his 3-4-3 formation instead of switching to a back four.

But he is adamant that poor results, including last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Brentford, are not down to the formation.

"If we lost to Arsenal because of the system, it is your job [the media] to make the opinion," Amorim told a news conference on Friday.

"When you look at the game against [Manchester] City, is the first thing you think when the game starts the system? I think you don't think about the system in that moment.

Ruben Amorim does not believe his system is the problem at Manchester United. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

"And Brentford, the way we concede goals, the way we create chances, there is nothing to do with the system. That is my opinion.

"I am not saying this team would play better in a different system or not, that is not my point.

"My point is, if I look at the games we didn't win, the most important thing when I watch the game is not that we lost because of the system.

"That is my opinion and people have different opinions. That is OK."

Amorim has been on the end of stinging criticism since the defeat at the Gtech Stadium with former players Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville both veering close to calling for the 40-year-old to be replaced.

After recording just nine wins from his 33 Premier League games in charge, the former Sporting CP boss admits he "cannot run away from the results."

But he has told his players that the only way to cancel out the noise is to start winning games.

"It is not time to say, it is time to show," Amorim said.

"I can look at the games this season, for me they are completely different [to last season].

"In the other games we are not the same team in some details.

"During these six games during this season, we are not always the same team in small things, more in the way we play. It is not the same in different matches."