Manchester United will hold a minute's silence at Saturday's game against Sunderland at Old Trafford in tribute to the victims of Thursday's terror attack in the city.

The PA news agency understands players will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the two men who died in the attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall.

Three people remain in hospital with serious injuries after the attack.

United head coach Ruben Amorim said: "It's a crazy world that we are living in the moment, a lot of these things are happening.

Members of the public react as they gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, where multiple were injured after stabbing and car attack on Yom Kippur, on October 2, 2025 Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

"Of course, our sympathy is for the victims and we will pay tribute tomorrow. But it is a crazy world in this moment."

The PA news agency understands the same tributes will be paid at Manchester City's match at Brentford on Sunday and at City's Women's Super League match at home to Arsenal on Saturday.

- Man United's Amorim defends 3-4-3: Not losing because of system

- Man United's Amorim running out of excuses: The numbers don't lie

- Are Manchester City 'back'? Not even Pep Guardiola knows

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.