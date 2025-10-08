Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Women's Champions League will have 18 teams in action across two days under its new format and kicks off the 2025-26 season with some mega matchups.

After Tuesday's exciting events, we have Chelsea travelling to Twente and Real Madrid vs. Roma in the two early games on Wednesday.

Then Manchester United play their first ever game at this stage of the competition against Valarenga, St. Polten host Atletico Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain head to VfL Wolfsburg.

