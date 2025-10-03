Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou says he does not feel under pressure following his winless start to his reign at the City Ground.

Postecoglou took over as Forest boss on Sept. 9 but has failed to win in any of his first six games in charge, with the latest defeat coming on Thursday night in the Europa League after they were beaten 3-2 at home by Danish side Midtjylland.

It did not take some Forest fans long to turn on their new boss, with chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" aimed the way of the Forest dugout where Postecoglou stood with his hands on his head.

Forest's five-match winless run means they sit one place above the bottom three in the Premier League, and face a tough task away at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Asked whether he is feeling the heat, Postecoglou said: "It's a valid assumption in modern football that there's always a manager under pressure.

"That's just part and parcel of what we do and I just don't think that way.

"Put it this way, I knew I was getting sacked at Tottenham about three or four months before I did but it didn't stop me winning something.

"My responsibility lies in making sure this football club progresses and gets to a position where we can challenge for things.

"If I start worrying about what's going to happen next week, then I'm not performing the role I've been given.

"I don't think it's helpful to anyone. I'm strong in my belief that we're not too far away."

Forest have to dust themselves down and quickly switch their attention to the trip to St. James' Park.

Newcastle are fresh off the back of a 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise but, like Forest, have only won once in the Premier League themselves and sit in 15th.

Postecoglou sees the game as another chance for his side to get up and running.

He said: "Newcastle away is a tough game but I see it as a great opportunity.

"If you can go there and get a result, that certainly will give everyone a lift and the belief that we can turn our current situation around.

"Tough game. Up there the crowd get behind them but it's an exciting fixture too, so I'm looking forward to it."