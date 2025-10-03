Real Madrid gets name dropped in Taylor Swift's new song

Open Extended Reactions

Taylor Swift made an unexpected soccer reference on Friday with the release of her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

The 12-track record features the song "Wi$h Li$t", in which the American pop star compares the dream of signing a contract with Real Madrid to other lofty ambitions such as winning an Oscar or the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

"They want that freedom, living off the grid. They want those three dogs that they call their kids. And that good surf, no hypocrites. They want it all. They want a contract with Real Madrid," says the artist.

It isn't the first time Swift has crossed paths with the Spanish giants. In May 2024, she performed two sold-out shows at the Santiago Bernabéu during her Eras Tour, drawing 130,000 fans across back-to-back nights.

Real Madrid even joined in on the fun, posting the track to their social channels shortly after the album's release.

This also isn't the first time that a major musician has made mention of the team in their songs.

In 2018, Canadian rapper Drake referenced Real Madrid on his 2018 song "Blue Tint" from the album "Scorpion" when he said "I live like Ronaldo but I never been in Madrid."

Reggaeton artists, including Anuel AA and Bad Bunny, have also mentioned the club in their songs, further cementing their status into pop culture.