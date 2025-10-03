Emily Keogh says Chloe Kelly "couldn't be happier" as the Arsenal striker prepares to revisit her old club with Arsenal in the WSL. (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers expects Chloe Kelly's inner "fire" to be directed at helping her teammates get their Women's Super League campaign back on track -- rather than proving a point against her former club Manchester City.

England forward Kelly returned to the Gunners on loan last January, which became a permanent move in the summer after her contract with City expired.

As speculation continued over her future during the winter transfer window, Kelly had posted on Instagram that she wanted "to be happy again" and did not see herself at City beyond the end of the campaign.

Kelly has since gone on to help the Gunners lift the 2025 Champions League as well as play a key role in England's European Championship success -- scoring the winning kick in the penalty shoot-out victory over Spain as the Lionesses retained their trophy.

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers has backed forward Chloe Kelly as she prepares to take on former side Manchester City. Photo by Molly Darlington - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

Slegers is confident Kelly will not let the occasion get the better of her this weekend when the Gunners face City at the Joie Stadium looking to respond after conceding a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 with Aston Villa.

"I think Chloe has gone through a lot of things in her football career. She is now representing us and we are very proud of that," Slegers said at a news conference.

"I think she will find the right levels. I think that is special with Chloe, that she has fire inside her.

"When she uses it in the right way, which she has been doing, it creates so much for herself and for the team. That will be no different for her tomorrow."

Manchester City sit third heading into the next round of WSL fixtures, with their only defeat coming against champions Chelsea on the opening weekend.

City head coach Andree Jeglertz has warned his side they must not just focus on getting results against the WSL's bigger teams.

"Most likely it will be four teams battling [at the top] -- but it is not also about these games but what we are doing in all the others that will make us in the top three," said Jeglertz, who confirmed Brazil forward Kerolin is set to miss "a number of weeks" due to an unspecified 'lower body' injury.

Iman Beney was unavailable last weekend but has returned to training and will be in contention to face the Gunners.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Liverpool go in search of a first league win when they head to London City Lionesses.

West Ham, who are also yet to record a win, will be looking for a response following last weekend's 4-0 defeat by Chelsea when they entertain Aston Villa, Tottenham host Brighton and Leicester take on Everton.