Man United in Women's Champions League: Fixtures, results, news

This page contains everything you need to know about Man United's 2025-26 European campaign. It will be updated after each matchweek, with the latest news and highlights.

This is Manchester United's debut campaign in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The Women's Super League (WSL) side secured their place in the main draw in dramatic fashion, overturning a 2-0 deficit in the third qualifying round courtesy of a Elisabeth Terland hat trick.

United face a stern test in their first-ever UWCL campaign, with four of their six games in the League Phase coming against teams that have won their respective domestic league titles.

Are they up to the challenge?

Man United fixtures:

Oct. 8 - Man United 1-0 Valerenga

Disney+ | ESPN

Oct. 16 - Atlético Madrid (A)

Disney+ | ESPN

Nov. 12 - Paris Saint-Germain (H)

Disney+ | ESPN

Nov. 19 - Wolfsburg (A)

Disney+ | ESPN

Dec. 10 - OL Lyonnes (H)

Disney+ | ESPN

Dec. 17 - Juventus (A)

Disney+ | ESPN

Man United factsheet:

Maya Le Tissier is the youngest player in WSL history to make 100 appearances. Getty

Coach: Marc Skinner

Stadium: Progress with Unity Stadium/ Old Trafford

Captain: Maya Le Tissier

UWCL trivia: En route to their qualifier against Brann in Norway, a number of Man United's players' boots were lost. The club had to spend thousands of pounds buying replacement boots and shin pads at a local shop.

Midfielder Lisa Naalsund, who is from the area, asked her mother to bring a pair of shoes with her to the stadium!

Player to watch: Elisabeth Terland

Elisabeth Terland scored a hat trick to seal Man United's place in the UWCL main draw. Getty

It won't be hyperbole to say that Man United wouldn't be in the Champions League without Elisabeth Terland.

The Norway international scored 10 goals in her debut campaign for the club last season to secure a third-place finish in the WSL.

She scored seven goals across their four qualifying matches, including two hat tricks.

The 24-year-old can be considered as a dark horse in the race for the Golden Boot in the competition this season.

Man United match highlights:

Round 1: Man United 1-0 Valerenga