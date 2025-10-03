Open Extended Reactions

Vincent Kompany has backed Bayern Munich to continue their perfect start to the new campaign at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday before they enjoy their annual trip to Oktoberfest a day later.

Bayern's 5-1 victory over Pafos in Limassol on Tuesday made it nine wins out of nine for the Bundesliga champions in all competitions this term.

Frankfurt will aim to halt the strong form of Kompany's men despite their own mixed results of late and ensure the Bayern players head to Oktoberfest on Sunday off the back of a loss.

"Saturday is Saturday and Sunday is Sunday. We need to be able to separate some things in life," Kompany told a news conference. "We like being together. It's a moment where it's not just about football but also about family. Bayern is a family, so we'll take the time to be together.

"I want to win on Saturday, but I can separate the two and have the motivation for both days. We'll do all we can tomorrow to produce the right performance, to win and get the three points. I'm not that bothered about stats.

"The important thing is that we're in with a chance of winning prizes from March. Now it's about keeping up our momentum and performing. That's our priority right now."

Vincent Kompany enjoyed his first Oktoberfest as Bayern Munich coach last year. Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images

Frankfurt have been involved in a number of high-scoring matches this season and won 6-4 at Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend before they were thrashed 5-1 at Atlético Madrid in midweek.

Kompany has also watched Bayern be prolific this campaign, with Harry Kane already up to 17 goals in all competitions and 10 in the Bundesliga.

"Our preparation remains the same. They're very good going forward at the moment," Kompany reflected. "It's very impressive, but we also score a lot of goals. I'd definitely watch this match!

"Like last week, we want to attack in the way we can and also remain solid defensively against a good attacking team. Hopefully we can get three points again. Frankfurt are obviously dangerous, but that's also exciting for us."

Bayern are set to have Kim Min-Jae available for the trip to Deutsche Bank Park, but Josip Stanisic, Hiroki Ito and Jamal Musiala remain absent.

Kompany added: "Min-Jae is probably with us. Jonas Urbig not yet. If everything goes well, we'll take the same squad as against Pafos.

"Josip Stanisic will be back after the international break. We need to remain patient with the others."