Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni on Friday named Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul to his 28-player squad for the friendlies this month against Venezuela and Puerto Rico in Miami and Chicago, respectively.

The participation of Messi and De Paul in the match against Venezuela on Oct. 10 remains in doubt as Inter Miami plays Atlanta United in a key MLS regular-season match at Chase Stadium one day later.

When asked if Messi and De Paul would participate in Argentina's friendly on Oct. 10, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano was vague.

"It's something we're talking through right now, you'll find out," Mascherano said on Friday.

Argentina host Puerto Rico at Soldier Field on Oct. 13.

Miami's Telasco Segovia was also called up to represent Venezuela in the upcoming friendly.

Though Inter Miami has already clinched a spot in the 2025 MLS playoffs, the team continues to fight for a top slot on the Eastern Conference table to ensure home-field advantage during the postseason.

The club could also be fighting for the Supporters' Shield during the match against Atlanta United on Oct. 11, dependent upon match results.

The Herons must win the three remaining league matches, while the Philadelphia Union lose the final two games.

Inter Miami currently sits in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table with 56 points in 31 games, recently coming off of a 5-3 loss against the Chicago Fire.