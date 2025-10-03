Savinho signs new Man City contract until 2031

Guardiola: Foden will be back in the England squad (1:19)

Savinho has signed a contract extension with Manchester City, the club have announced.

The Brazil winger has penned a deal which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031, with the option of another year.

The agreement is for a two-year extension to his existing contract, which was due to expire in 2029.

The 21-year-old was the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window, but has now pledged his long-term future to City.

"I am incredibly proud to be able to sign this new contract with City," Savinho said.

"It's a very special feeling to know that Pep [Guardiola] and the club have placed such faith in me.

"I feel I have so much improving to do. I am still young and very hungry to keep learning.

"But I know that working with Pep and his staff will help me to keep developing as a player.

"From the moment I first arrived, I have loved my time at City.

"I want to thank everyone here for their help so far and I promise that I will give everything to try and help this amazing club achieve more success."

Despite interest from Tottenham, City were determined to keep hold of Savinho after his positive first season in the Premier League following his move from Girona.

Speaking in August, Guardiola said he wanted the forward to stay for "many, many years."

He has now followed Erling Haaland, Rúben Dias, Rico Lewis and Nico O'Reilly in signing contract extensions with City in the past year.

"Savinho is still very young, but he has already demonstrated that he possesses the qualities needed to become a truly outstanding player," director of football Hugo Viana said.

"He has so many excellent attributes. His potential really is limitless."