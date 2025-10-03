Open Extended Reactions

United States women's national team goalkeeper Casey Murphy has signed a deal with 2026 NWSL expansion team Boston Legacy FC, multiple sources told ESPN.

Murphy is an impending free agent whose contract with the North Carolina Courage expires at the end of this season. A source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN that North Carolina made offers to Murphy in an attempt to keep her at the club.

She has 20 caps for the USWNT and was the backup goalkeeper to Alyssa Naeher at the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics, where the USWNT won the gold medal.

In Boston, Murphy is expected to become the expansion team's long-term No. 1 as she looks to get back into the USWNT's rotation ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Boston has announced several signings recently, including Friday's announcement of Brazilian forward Amanda Gutierres on a long-term deal.

Casey Murphy joined North Carolina Courage ahead of the 2021 NWSL season. Jacob Kupferman/NWSL via Getty Images

Murphy has been North Carolina's starting goalkeeper since arriving ahead of the 2021 season, but she has not appeared for the Courage since August. Marisa Bova started all four Courage matches in September, conceding four goals and making seven saves as North Carolina picked up seven points.

Murphy rose to prominence in North Carolina as a starter for the Courage. She made 96 saves and conceded 1.00 goals per game in 2021, which helped launch her USWNT career.

Murphy debuted for the U.S. senior team in November 2021. At World Cup and Olympic qualifying in 2022, she started in two group stage matches and the semifinal while challenging Naeher for the starting role. Naeher, a two-time World Cup winner, ultimately retained the starting role.

She has 15 shutouts in 20 career international games. Her last appearance for the USWNT in October 2024. USWNT head coach Emma Hayes has since tested out several goalkeepers in search of a new No. 1.

Prior to joining the Courage, Murphy spent one season at Seattle Reign FC. She began her professional career in France, helping Montpellier from 2017-19.

Murphy has conceded 28 goals in the 18 previous games this season. The Courage remain locked in a battle for the NWSL playoffs. They currently sit in ninth place, one point behind Racing Louisville FC -- who they host on Saturday -- for the final playoff spot.