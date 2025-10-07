Arsenal in Women's Champions League: Fixtures, results, news

Open Extended Reactions

This page contains everything you need to know about Arsenal's 2025-26 European campaign. It will be updated after each matchweek, with the latest news and highlights.

Arsenal go into this year's UEFA Women's Champions League as the holders and highly-touted favourites.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

The north London side lifted their second-ever UWCL title last season, beating European heavyweights OL Lyonnes in the semifinal and perennial winners Barcelona in the final.

- Watch every Arsenal UWCL game from this season on Disney+

Arsenal appear keen to use last season's triumph as a launchpad for future success, having signed Canada international Olivia Smith from Liverpool in a then-world record deal this summer. Chloe Kelly, a key architect in their Champions League success last season, has had her loan deal made permanent.

Arsenal are the only English side to have won the competition. Can they go back-to-back?

Arsenal Fixtures and results

Oct. 7 - Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes

Disney+ | ESPN

Oct. 16 - Benfica (A)

Disney+ | ESPN

Nov. 12 - Bayern Munich (A)

Disney+ | ESPN

Nov. 19 - Real Madrid (H)

Disney+ | ESPN

Dec. 9 - Twente (H)

Disney+ | ESPN

Dec. 17 - Leuven (A)

Disney+ | ESPN

Arsenal factsheet:

Renée Slegers won the Champions League in her first season in charge of Arsenal. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Coach: Renée Slegers

Captain: Kim Little

Stadium: The Emirates/Meadow Park

Last season's showing: Winners

UWCL trivia: Arsenal's first-ever Champions League triumph came in 2007, when they defeated Swedish side Umeå 1-0. The final was played across two legs, with Arsenal scoring the only goal in second-half stoppage-time time in the first leg.

The goalscorer? Alex Scott. The former England international is one of the Disney+ presenters for the competition this year!

- Full list of presenters, commentators and analysts for UWCL on Disney+

Player to watch: Mariona Caldentey

Mariona Caldentey scored a stunner against Lyon (now known as OL Lyonnes) in last year's semifinal second leg. Franco Arland - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Mariona Caldentey was a central figure in Arsenal's UWCL triumph last season, scoring seven goals and assisting two in 11 matches.

- UWCL preview: Team-by-team, talking points, predictions

- Women's Champions League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every kit

- After suffering at City, Kelly's move to Arsenal changed her life

She scored in both legs of the semfinal against Lyon, with her strike in the second leg winning the fan vote for the best goal in the competition.

The 29-year-old came second in the Ballon d'Or rankings this year on the back of her stellar debut campaign at Arsenal.

Arsenal match highlights:

Round 1: Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes