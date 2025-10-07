Arsenal in Women's Champions League: Fixtures, results, news

This page contains everything you need to know about Arsenal's 2025-26 European campaign. It will be updated after each matchweek, with the latest news and highlights.
Arsenal go into this year's UEFA Women's Champions League as the holders and highly-touted favourites.
The north London side lifted their second-ever UWCL title last season, beating European heavyweights OL Lyonnes in the semifinal and perennial winners Barcelona in the final.
- Watch every Arsenal UWCL game from this season on Disney+
Arsenal appear keen to use last season's triumph as a launchpad for future success, having signed Canada international Olivia Smith from Liverpool in a then-world record deal this summer. Chloe Kelly, a key architect in their Champions League success last season, has had her loan deal made permanent.
Arsenal are the only English side to have won the competition. Can they go back-to-back?
Arsenal Fixtures and results
Oct. 7 - Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes
Disney+ | ESPN
Oct. 16 - Benfica (A)
Disney+ | ESPN
Nov. 12 - Bayern Munich (A)
Disney+ | ESPN
Nov. 19 - Real Madrid (H)
Disney+ | ESPN
Dec. 9 - Twente (H)
Disney+ | ESPN
Dec. 17 - Leuven (A)
Disney+ | ESPN
Arsenal factsheet:
Coach: Renée Slegers
Captain: Kim Little
Stadium: The Emirates/Meadow Park
Last season's showing: Winners
UWCL trivia: Arsenal's first-ever Champions League triumph came in 2007, when they defeated Swedish side Umeå 1-0. The final was played across two legs, with Arsenal scoring the only goal in second-half stoppage-time time in the first leg.
The goalscorer? Alex Scott. The former England international is one of the Disney+ presenters for the competition this year!
- Full list of presenters, commentators and analysts for UWCL on Disney+
Player to watch: Mariona Caldentey
Mariona Caldentey was a central figure in Arsenal's UWCL triumph last season, scoring seven goals and assisting two in 11 matches.
- UWCL preview: Team-by-team, talking points, predictions
- Women's Champions League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every kit
- After suffering at City, Kelly's move to Arsenal changed her life
She scored in both legs of the semfinal against Lyon, with her strike in the second leg winning the fan vote for the best goal in the competition.
The 29-year-old came second in the Ballon d'Or rankings this year on the back of her stellar debut campaign at Arsenal.
Arsenal match highlights:
Round 1: Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes