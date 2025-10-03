Juventus on Friday banned three Parma fans for directing racist abuse at United States midfielder Weston McKennie during the clubs' Serie A meeting in August.

Juventus had condemned the incident following the season-opening game in Turin on Aug. 24, saying McKennie had been targeted by racist remarks from away fans while he was warming down with teammates on the pitch.

McKennie, who joined Juventus in 2020, went on as a late substitute in the match.

Weston McKennie came on as a substitute in Juventus' 2-0 win over Parma. Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

"Thanks to the state-of-the-art surveillance system at the Allianz Stadium, including a multifocal camera system, law enforcement authorities were able to first identify and subsequently confirm the identities of three visiting supporters who, as announced at the end of the match, were responsible for making discriminatory and racist remarks towards Juventus player Weston McKennie while he was training on the pitch after the match," Juventus said in a statement Friday.

"Juventus Football Club, which strongly and unequivocally condemns this serious incident and any form of racism, has decided to enforce the 'Codice di Gradimento' against those responsible, in line with its 'Code of Conduct,' which provides for a ban on attending football events organized by the Club."

The club has previously taken similar action against visiting supporters from Roma and Torino following games in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

In 2023, Fiorentina were hit with a suspended partial stadium ban after fans directed racist and discriminatory chants at McKennie and other Juventus players.