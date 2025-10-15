Barcelona in Women's Champions League: Fixtures, results, news

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coasted to every domestic trophy last year, including the Liga F title that was won by a margin of 12 points. And yet, such are the standards set by the Spanish side that the season can be viewed as a failure.

Their campaign was blemished by the loss to Arsenal in the Champions League final, that denied them a third successive European crown.

The summer was tumultous as well, with cost-cutting measures seeing them begin the Liga F season with a mere 17 players. But a squad that still contains the likes of Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Patricia Guijarro and Vicky López remains the envy of the footballing world.

Will Barça return to the summit or has their era of dominance come to an end?

Barcelona match highlights:

Round 1: Barcelona 7-1 Bayern Munich

play 2:04 Barcelona hit SEVEN in Bayern Munich rout Barcelona thrash Bayern Munich 7-1 at Estadi Johan Cruyff in the Women's Champions League.

Round 2: Roma 0-4 Barcelona

play 2:07 Barcelona bag three points away in UWCL vs. Roma Barcelona beat Roma 4-0 in the Women's Champions League.

Barcelona fixtures and results:

Oct. 7 - Barcelona 7-1 Bayern Munich

Oct. 15 - Roma 0-4 Barcelona

Nov. 12 - Leuven (H)

Nov. 20 - Chelsea (A)

Dec. 10 - Benfica (A)

Dec. 17 - Paris FC (A)

UWCL League Phase table GP W D L GD P 1 - Barcelona 1 1 0 0 6 3 2 - Atlético Madrid 1 1 0 0 6 3 3 - Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 4 3 4 - Wolfsburg 1 1 0 0 4 3 5 - OL Lyonnes 1 1 0 0 1 3 6 -Juventus 1 1 0 0 1 3 7 - Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1 3 8 - OH Leuven 1 0 1 0 0 1 9 - Paris FC 1 0 1 0 0 1 10 - Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0 1 11 - Twente 1 0 1 0 0 1 12 - SL Benfica 1 0 0 1 -1 0 13 - Arsenal 1 0 0 1 -1 0 14 - Valerenga 1 0 0 1 -1 0 15 - Roma 1 0 0 1 -4 0 16 - PSG 1 0 0 1 -4 0 17 - Bayern Munich 1 0 0 1 -6 0 18 - St. Polten 1 0 0 1 -6 0

Barcelona factsheet:

Alexia Putellas came fourth in the Ballon d'Or rankings this year. (Photo by Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Coach: Pere Romeu

Captain: Alexia Putellas

Stadium: Estadi Johan Cruyff

Last season's showing: Runners-up

UWCL trivia: Barça are the only club whose men's and women's sides have both won the Champions League.

Player to watch: Aitana Bonmatí

Aitana Bonmatí became the first female footballer to win three successive Ballon d'Ors. Photo By Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

Who else?

Aitana Bonmatí is one of the greatest players in the competition's history. She was the MVP in two of the three finals Barcelona have won, and holds the record for winning the Player of the Season award for three successive seasons.

Despite being diagnosed with meningitis on the eve of Euro 2025 and returning only towards the end of the group stage, the 27-year-old was voted the Player of the Tournament.