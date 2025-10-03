Thomas Tuchel explains why Jude Bellingham is not a part of his latest England squad. (1:02)

Thomas Tuchel says it would be "better if we play later" as the England boss welcomed the idea of next summer's World Cup kick-off times being moved back to deal with the intense heat.

The back-to-back European Championship runners-up are among the favourites to win a tournament they could qualify for this month if they beat Latvia and other results in Group K go their way.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are co-hosting a tournament that will be played amid challenging conditions, which Tuchel witnessed firsthand during his time at the Club World Cup.

FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani this week said the impact of kick-off times had been a major lesson for the organisers, meaning fixtures could be put back to combat the heat next year.

"I know the fans will not like it but for us it's better if we play later, of course," England boss Tuchel said. "For everyone it's better to play later."

When asked why it would be better to move World Cup kick-off times, Tuchel said: "If you do a run at 2 p.m. in Charlotte then you know"

Thomas Tuchel will lead England at the World Cup in 2026. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The England boss says "we have put the players first" and "protect the game", even if it means those back home face some late nights.

"Midnight here, I understand that it's bad for our fans," Tuchel said. "I understand it, it's bad for the children, bad for the young people who go to school, very bad.

"There will be a lot of drop outs the next day at school, I guess!"

Asked if the timing of games could be the difference between winning and losing matches, he said: "Well, then straightaway everyone will make the point the others also play in the heat ... it would be a disadvantage for us, for sure.

"Would we adapt to it, if we have to? Yes. Would we use it as an excuse? No.

"Would we still prefer to play in the evening, when shade is on the pitch? Yes, for sure.

"It's just proven, you see more intensive runs, you see more high-intensity runs, you see more recovery runs, you see a more intense game. [Earlier] it becomes slower, and less quality."

The heat is an important consideration when it comes to the approach of teams that are already noticeably changing tack, certainly across the Premier League.

Tuchel last month said he was ready to mix it up at the World Cup, saying the "long throw-in is back" as he also spoke about the need to utilise long balls.

The weeks since England's last camp has underlined that change in tack, from Liverpool's set pieces struggles to Pep Guardiola getting Manchester City defending deep at Arsenal.

"The bus is back! The bus in front of the goal," Tuchel said smiling.

"Well, statistics just show you, you increase the probability of goalscoring opportunity with a long throw-in. Long goal kicks are back, it's not only about playing short.

"I think it's just everyone tries to find the slightest advantage, and once you suffer against a team who's doing it, you go 'why are we not doing this?'

"So, it slows a bit the game down, it interrupts the game, but this is how everyone plays, according to the rules. These things are back, and also we will try to find our advantages of course."