OL Lyonnes in Women's Champions League: Fixtures, results, news

This page contains everything you need to know about OL Lyonnes' 2025-26 European campaign. It will be updated after each matchweek, with the latest news and highlights.

New name, new logo, new permanent home ... It's fair to say it's been a summer of change for the rebranded OL Lyonnes (formerly Olympique Lyonnais).

There has been a change of personnel as well, with two-time Women's Champions League winner Jonatan Giráldez taking over as manager.

Eight new players have arrived, including players of the pedigree of Jule Brand, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Korbin Shrader, Lily Yohannes, Ingrid Engen and Ashley Lawrence. Meanwhile, Daniëlle van de Donk, Eugénie Le Sommer, Dzsenifer Marozsán, Ellie Carpenter and Amel Majri have all left the club.

Lyonnes appear on the precipice of a new era. Can the record eight-time winners, whose new motto is "New Story, Same Legend," script more success this year?

OL Lyonnes fixtures and results

Oct. 7 - Arsenal 1 - 2 OL Lyonnes

Oct. 15 - St. Polten (H)

Nov. 11 - Wolfsburg (H)

Nov. 19 - Juventus (A)

Dec. 10 - Man United (A)

Dec. 17 - Atlético Madrid (H)

OL Lyonnes factsheet:

Wendie Renard has spent her entire senior career at OL Lyonnes. Getty

Coach: Jonatan Giráldez

Captain: Wendie Renard

Stadium: Groupama Stadium

Last season's showing: Semifinalists

UWCL trivia: Sonia Bompastor won the UWCL both as a coach and captain at Lyonnes. She remains the only one to do have done so in the history of the competition.

Player to watch: Selma Bacha

Selma Bacha has won four UWCL titles . Getty

Selma Bacha broke into the Lyonnes team as a 16-year-old and has been a cornerstone in the club's success in the eight years since.

The 24-year-old, who has won four UWCL titles, has emerged as a key component of Giráldez's system. Despite being a full-back, she holds significant responsibility in the team's attacking buildup and ranks among the top for progressive passes in the squad this season.

OL Lyonnes match highlights:

Round 1: Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes